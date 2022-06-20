SOS plays to runner-up status at weekend's Cornerstone Classic

Rebels down Louisville/Weeping Water, Lincoln Lutheran, fall to Millard 15-11 in title game

YORK – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors opened the Cornerstone Classic on the right foot Friday night with a 3-2 win over Louisville/Weeping Water. On Saturday, the Rebels stormed out of the gate for a 9-1 lead after three innings before weathering a furious Lincoln Lutheran rally late in a 10-8 victory.

The win sent SOS to the title game, where it hung tough with Class A Millard but ultimately came up just short in a 15-11 defeat.

SOS 3, Louisville/Weeping Water 2

The Rebels opened the scoring early Friday night, as Colin Wingard drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Wyatt Urban’s single to put SOS up 1-0 heading to the second inning.

Louisville/Weeping Water scored twice in the top of the third on back-to-back RBI singles to take a 2-1 lead – a cushion that held up through four and a half innings.

SOS rallied in the bottom of the fifth, however, as Cohen Calahan drew a leadoff walk and Mick Hoatson singled to put two runners on for Shayden Lundstrom.

Lundstrom cashed in, lacing a single to center field to plate Calahan and tie the game. It didn’t stay even for long, as Lundstrom stole second with two outs and advanced to third on an error, putting the go-ahead run 90 feet away as Urban stepped to the plate.

The first baseman delivered, notching an RBI single to center field to give the Rebels a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish.

Urban led SOS at the plate with a 2-for-3 outing, and the first baseman also drove in two of the team’s three runs. Lundstrom also went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

Korbe Urkoski earned the win for SOS on the mound, as he allowed two runs – on earned – on five hits and three walks across six innings of work. Urkoski also fanned eight LWW batters.

SOS 10, Lincoln Lutheran 8

On Saturday night, Lincoln Lutheran drew first blood with an RBI double in the top of the first, but the Rebels’ offense wasted no time climbing out of the early hole.

Lundstrom singled on a line drive to center field. Wingard laid down a bunt, but a throwing error on the third baseman allowed Lundstrom to score from first and Wingard to race to third, putting a runner in scoring position with one out for Urban, who lined out for the second out.

Urkoski stepped to the plate and hit a ground ball through the infield and into right for an RBI single as SOS took a 2-1 lead.

Wingard settled in after a rocky first inning on the hill and sat down Lincoln Lutheran in order in the top of the second.

Grady Belt led off the home half of the frame with a walk, and a bunt single put a pair of runners on with one down for Hoatson, who singled to center field to load the bases.

Lundstrom cashed in, ripping a line drive into right field for an RBI single. An error on the fielder allowed a second run to score as SOS padded its lead to 4-1.

The Rebels weren’t done scoring. Urban cranked a line drive into center field for a two-out single to plate Hoatson and Lundstrom. Urkoski then stepped to the plate and smashed a ball over the left-field wall for a two-run blast, giving SOS an 8-1 lead.

SOS added a ninth run on an RBI single off the bat of Hoatson in the bottom of the third, but Lincoln Lutheran wasn’t finished. The visitors slowly chipped away at the deficit, plating one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to trim the Rebel lead to 9-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth.

The Rebels loaded the bases with one out and tacked on an insurance run on a fielder’s choice to take a 10-4 lead into the seventh, where they needed to fend off one final Lincoln Lutheran surge.

A leadoff double, walk and RBI single made it 10-5. Lincoln Lutheran added a second run on an RBI ground out but still trailed by four with two down in the inning before back-to-back walks loaded the bases.

A two-RBI single to center field trimmed the SOS lead to 10-8 and left runners on first and second, but Hoatson struck out the next batter to end the game.

SOS racked up 10 runs on 11 hits, as Hoatson and Lundstrom both went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and an RBI. Lundstrom also drew a walk, while Urban went 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in two runs.

Despite the production across the lineup, Urkoski led the Rebels offensively as the shortstop went 2-for-4 with a single, home run and three RBIs.

Wingard earned the win on the mound for SOS, allowing four runs – just one earned – on three hits and five walks while fanning six batters in 5 1/3 innings. Hoatson tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed four runs – only one earned – on three hits and four walks with two whiffs.

Millard 15, SOS 11

Offense was at a premium Sunday night in the championship game, as both sides scored one run in the first and four in the second. The Sox broke the tie with two runs in the third, another in the fourth and five more in the fifth to take a 13-5 lead, but the Rebels refused to waver.

SOS plated three in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but it wasn’t quite enough as Millard held on for the 15-11 win.

Wingard and Urkoski both turned in multi-hit outings for the Rebels. Urkoski went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and Wingard finished 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs. Lundstrom and Hoatson also drove in one run apiece for SOS, which also drew eight walks to pair with nine hits on the day.

Pierce Branting got the start and allowed seven runs – four earned – on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts in three innings of work. Lundstrom pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up six runs – five earned – on five hits and three walks with a pair of punchouts.

Urban tossed two innings of three-hit, two-run ball with two walks and one whiff, while Isaac Whitmore pitched 2/3 of an inning in a scoreless outing and allowed one hit with one strikeout.