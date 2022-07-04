SOS Juniors top Yutan and Tecumseh

SHELBY - The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors tuned up for this coming

weekend’s district tournament with an 11-1 win at Yutan on Friday night and a 5-4

victory over Tecumseh on Sunday in Shelby.

The win moves the SOS Rebels’ record to 13-7. They will open action at Geneva

starting on Friday, July 8 at the C-5 District in Silver Creek. The winner of that

tournament will advance to the Class C State Tournament the following week in

Creighton.

SOS 11 Yutan 1

SOS hosted the Yutan crew a few weeks back in Osceola and the game was a 4-2

final with the win going to the Rebels.

Yutan scored first on Friday night, but after that it was all SOS in the 11-1win in

five innings.

The Rebels took the lead in the top of the second with a 3-spot and never looked

back adding one in the third and six runs crossing in the fourth to put the game

away.

The Rebels pounded out nine hits and three players recorded three RBIs in the win.

Colin Vrbka was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in including a double, Kolton

Neujahr was 2 for 4 with three runs scored, Eli Fjell went 1 for 3 with three RBIs

and Dalton Pokorney was 1 for 3 with three runs batted in.

On the mound the winning pitcher was Brayden Santos as he scattered four hits

and the only run he allowed was unearned. Santos recorded nine strikeouts in the

win.

Derek Wacker had a double and the only RBI for the Yutan crew.

SOS 5 Tecumseh 4

SOS did not lead in this game until the final batter stepped to the plate in the

bottom of the seventh.

Santos hit into a fielder’s choice, but two runs came in to score on the groundout

as the SOS Juniors completed a clean sweep of their weekend slate with the 5-4

win.

The Rebels out-hit Tecumseh six to five in the win with Santos going 1 for 2 with

an RBI and Kolton Neujahr knocking in a run during a 1 for 3 effort at the plate.

The SOS offense struggled against Tecumseh starter Zachary Hawley who worked

six innings, allowed six hits. f the four runs he allowed, two were earned. He

sent 12 batters back to the pine by strikeout.

Isaac Whitmore worked 5 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, four runs with

three of them earned and recorded eight Ks.

Offensively, Tecumseh had five players with one hit each as Hunter Bohling had

the only RBI for the visitors.

The C-5 District bracket should come out early this week and include teams from

David City, Neligh, PWG, Wood River and SOS.