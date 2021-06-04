SOS Juniors parlay pickoff into 11-5 win over Hebron

YORK - A huge play in Thursday night’s Hebron vs. Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg York Juniors Classic opener took place in the top of the second with Hebron threatening to blow the game open.

Already on top 4-2 and two runners in scoring position with one out, SOS needed a play to stop the Hebron momentum, and they got it.

Hebron’s J D Adam ventured just a little too far off third base and Rebel catcher Isaiah Zelasney picked him off for the second out.

After a groundout ended the scoring threat, SOS scored three in the third and never relinquished the lead in their 11-5 win at Levitt Stadium.

SOS starter Cooper Sundberg, who had given up four hits through two frames continued to get stronger as he held the Hebron team scoreless in the third fourth and fifth innings and left with a three run lead.

Sundberg recorded the win with five innings on the hill. He allowed six hits, four runs, all earned, and struck out three batters.

Colton Kirby pitched the final two frames giving up just one hit and one run.

In the SOS third trailing 4-2, Zelasney doubled, stole third and scored on a Colton Callahan double.