SOS Juniors hanging on in C-5 at Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK - A split of weekend games at the C-5 District baseball tournament in Silver Creek has the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels hanging on to their hopes to make the Class C State Junior Tournament in Creighton starting Saturday.

The Rebels advanced to the semifinal with a strong 12-2 win over Wood River, but hit a roadblock when they ran into the No. 1 seed Palmer-Greeley-Wolbach Juniors and dropped a 19-8 decision.

SOS was actually back in action Monday night against Wood River and had to win to advance to the championship game on Tuesday night with the first game slated for 6:30 p.m. SOS would have to defeat PWG twice to win the district and make the state tournament.

SOS 12, Wood River 2 (5 innings)

The Rebel offense scored early with three runs in the first, one in the second and four more coming across in the third.

Isaac Whitmore picked up the victory for SOS as he scattered three hits, allowed one run and struck out four Wood River batters.

In relief, Brayden Schmidtberger gave up one run and struck out one batter.

The offense pounded out nine hits as Korbe Urkoski wielded the big stick with three hits in three plate appearances. He scored twice and drove in two runs. Urkoski hammered a home run and a double. Also with multiple hits were Colin Vrbka who went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, while Braden Santos also collected two hits and drove in two runs in the win.

Wood River used four pitchers trying to slow down the SOS offense.

PWG 19, SOS 8 (6-innings)

SOS’s 1-0 lead through two frames evaporated quickly as the PWG Juniors scored eight times in the top of third. Just when the SOS Rebels started to chip away they plated another snowman in the top of the sixth to secure the 19-8 win.

PWG out-hit the Rebels nine to seven, but the big number not in the Rebels’ favor was six errors responsible for 11 unearned runs.

Urkoski had two of the team’s seven hits and he drove in three runs. Urkoski also homered for the second straight day.

Santos had two hits in four at-bats and one RBI. Vrbka, Cohen Callahan and Schmidtberger accounted for the other hits.

Along with the six errors, Rebel pitching issued 12 walks to go with the nine hits.