HEBRON – The first inning was a tell-tale sign of things to come as the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Junior Rebels pushed 10 runs across in the top of the first at Hebron.

They would go on to score in every inning as they rolled to the 18-1 win at Hebron on Wednesday night.

Over the weekend the Rebels played three games and went 2-1. They picked up wins over Chick-Fil-A Juniors 1-0 and Aurora Cooperative Post 42 by the score of 8-6.

Their only loss was a 4-0 setback to the Seward (ZKE Storage) Post 42.

On Wednesday night the Rebels offense scored 18 runs on just seven hits, but add that to 14 walks and you have a recipe for offense.

After leading 10-0, SOS added two in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth as the game ended after four frames.

Despite giving up just one hit, the Rebels did use four pitchers as Brayden Santos, Owen Krafka, Nolan Arps and Braxton Mestl took turns on the hill.

Santos led the offense with two hits in four times at bat and drove in one run; Kelly Neujahr, Connor Schnell, Owen Krafka, Mestl and Dalton Pokorney had one hit each.

SOS (3-5) will host the Albion Cornerstone Juniors Friday night in Osceola at 8 p.m.

SOS (10)22 4 - 18 7 1

Hebron 0 01 0 - 1 1 2