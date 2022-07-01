SOS Junior Rebels improve to 11-7 with 15-3 win over Neligh

SOS Juniors improve to 11-7 with 15-3 win over Neligh

OSCEOLA - By the time the Neligh Juniors got on the board Thursday night in Osceola, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels were on top 8-0 with three runs in each of the first two innings and two more in the third.

Any hopes that Neligh was going to make a comeback after trimming the lead to 8-3 in the fourth were washed away with the Rebels’ seven-run bottom of the fourth on their way to their 11th win of the year by the final score of 15-3.

SOS recorded 12 hits in the win as Kelby Neujahr from his lead-off spot went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also recording two hits was Kolton Neujahr who went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Brayden Santos was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in and Collin Vrbka was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

All 12 SOS hits were singles. On top of a strong night at the plate the Rebels swiped seven bases with Kelby Neujahr picking up two steals.

In the five-inning affair, the win went to Conner Schnell who worked three innings, allowed just one hit and sent five back to the dugout with a three-strike count.

Both Owen Krafka and Logan Lindsey worked one inning each in the game.

The Neligh Juniors had three hits with Shane Hammeck leading the offense with two, including a double and one RBI. Neligh’s other hit was by Blake Henn who also drove in one run.

Neligh also used three pitchers with SOS battering starter Gavin Longsdorf who allowed 12 hits, 14 runs of which 12 were earned, and struck out five . Longsdorf threw 98 pitches before leaving the game in the third inning with one out.

Neligh 000 30-3 3 2

SOS Rebels 332 7x-15 12 0