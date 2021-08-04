SOS holds off Pender in baseball 'loser out' game

Grady Belt laced a one-out single down the left-field line in the top of the third, but Breitbarth retired the next two batters to keep SOS off the board.

Zelasney recorded two quick ground outs in the bottom of the inning before walking Brennan Ferguson to put a runner on for Michael Cooney. Cooney lifted a fly ball to right field, where Branting laid out for the ball but couldn’t come up with the catch.

The single put runners on the corners, and a Zelasney balk forced in a run as Pender tied the game at three. Chase Hofmeister then flew out to Hoatson in center field to end the inning.

SOS threatened in the top of the fourth, as Urban led off with a single and Wingard lifted a fly ball to shallow center field that dropped in between four Pender defenders to put a pair of runners on. However, Breitbarth retired the next two hitters to escape the jam and keep the game tied.

Zelasney worked around a one-out single and a two-out walk to keep Pender off the board in the bottom of the fourth.

Shayden Lundstrom led off the top of the fifth with a single just out of the reach of the third baseman, but Belt fouled out to first for the first out of the inning. Hoatson drew a walk to put two runners on for Pinneo, who came through with an RBI single to give the Rebels a 4-3 lead.