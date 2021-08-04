SOS holds off Pender in baseball 'loser out' game

PALMER –Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg scored three runs in the top of the second to erase an early deficit and plated three more in the fifth to break a tie in an elimination game against Pender on Monday at the Class C state tournament.
Pender scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to make it a one-run game, but the Rebels held on late for a 6-5 win behind Isaiah Zelasney’s complete game.
Nathan Breitbarth started for Pender and sat down the Rebels in order in the top of the first. Zelasney, meanwhile, walked Caleb Trimble to lead off the bottom of the inning. Breitbarth grounded out to second, but Lucas Vogt singled to drive in a run as Pender took an early 1-0 lead.
SOS responded in the top of the second, as Mick Hoatson singled to lead off the inning. Jett Pinneo followed with a double into right-center field to put a pair of runners in scoring position.
Wyatt Urban struck out looking for the first out, but Pierce Branting reached on a bunt single to load the bases for Colin Wingard.
Wingard delivered, hammering a bases-clearing triple to put the Rebels on the board. Breitbarth retired the next two batters to end the inning, but SOS took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the second.
Pender cut the deficit to one on Breitbarth’s two-out RBI single, but Zach Hegge grounded out to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
Grady Belt laced a one-out single down the left-field line in the top of the third, but Breitbarth retired the next two batters to keep SOS off the board.
Zelasney recorded two quick ground outs in the bottom of the inning before walking Brennan Ferguson to put a runner on for Michael Cooney. Cooney lifted a fly ball to right field, where Branting laid out for the ball but couldn’t come up with the catch.
The single put runners on the corners, and a Zelasney balk forced in a run as Pender tied the game at three. Chase Hofmeister then flew out to Hoatson in center field to end the inning.
SOS threatened in the top of the fourth, as Urban led off with a single and Wingard lifted a fly ball to shallow center field that dropped in between four Pender defenders to put a pair of runners on. However, Breitbarth retired the next two hitters to escape the jam and keep the game tied.
Zelasney worked around a one-out single and a two-out walk to keep Pender off the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Shayden Lundstrom led off the top of the fifth with a single just out of the reach of the third baseman, but Belt fouled out to first for the first out of the inning. Hoatson drew a walk to put two runners on for Pinneo, who came through with an RBI single to give the Rebels a 4-3 lead.
Pender made the call to the bullpen as Jake Bruns entered in relief of Breitbarth to face Urban. Bruns promptly beaned him to load the bases, but Branting grounded into a fielder’s choice as Pender got the out at home to keep it a one-run game.
Wingard stepped to the plate with the bases juiced and two outs and came through with an RBI single to extend the lead. Urban then scored on a passed ball. Isaac Whitmore struck out to end the inning, but not before three runs had crossed the plate as the Rebels took a 6-3 lead.
Zelasney sat down Pender in order in the bottom of the fifth, while Bruns worked around a two-out walk to Hoatson to keep the deficit at three heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Hofmeister and Trimble both walked to lead off the inning and put a pair of runners on for Breitbarth, but Zelasney induced an infield fly for the first out. Vogt singled to load the bases for Hegge, who grounded into a fielder’s choice – but a run scored on the play as Pender cut the SOS lead to two.
Pender tacked on another run on an error and a passed ball, but Zelasney induced a ground ball to Pinneo at shortstop, who fired over to first in time to end the inning and keep the 6-5 lead intact.
The Rebels went down in order in the top of the seventh, and Zelasney returned to the mound in the bottom of the inning looking to close out a complete-game win. He struck out Ferguson to lead off the inning but walked Bruns to put a runner on for Hofmeister.
Hofmeister hit a ground ball back to Zelansey, who threw to second base for the force out. Hofmeister beat the throw to first to avoid the double play and keep Pender’s season alive as Trimble stepped to the plate.
Zelasney coaxed a ground ball to second, and the throw beat Trimble to the bag to end the game and Pender’s season.
A pair of three-run innings in the second and fifth powered the SOS offense, as the Rebels scored six runs on 10 hits. Zelasney went the distance on the mound, allowing five runs – four earned – on seven hits and seven walks with two strikeouts while tossing over 100 pitches to earn the complete-game win.
With the win, SOS stays alive in the Class C state tournament and will face Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.