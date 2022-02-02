Sophomore trio lifts Mustang girls past Tigers

BRAINARD – On Tuesday night at East Butler, McCool Junction sophomores McKenna Yates, Shelby Bandt and BriAnn Stutzman combined for 34 points. Their efforts proved to be just enough, as the Mustangs escaped with a 41-36 win and improved to 12-5 on the season.

McCool shot 15 of 45 from the floor but just 3 of 14 from 3-point land, while East Butler went 14 of 53 and 2 of 20 from long range. Both teams also made less than half of their free throws, as the Mustangs finished 8 of 21 at the line compared to 6 of 14 for the Tigers.

Yates poured in a game-high 14 points and knocked down 6 of 14 shots from the floor, but she finished just 2 of 7 on threes. Stutzman finished 1 of 5 from beyond the arc but 4 of 8 overall and scored 10 points, while Bandt added 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting.

Chelsea Stutzman scored three points, while Sara Weisheit and Dakota Wollenburg added two apiece to round out the Mustangs’ scoring.

East Butler held a 39-33 advantage on the boards, but Yates paced McCool with 14 rebounds to complete a double-double. Bandt added eight boards for the Mustangs.