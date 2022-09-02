Sometimes change is good - BUT NOT THIS CHANGE!

I just don’t do very well with change, especially when I feel the reason for it is unnecessary.

I don’t like it when I have to give up control of something that has been a constant in our operations for a long time and not really understand why we had to alter how we do things when there are obviously other options.

Maybe it is because I’m getting older and just don’t want to face doing things a different way. I can admit that’s a small part of it.

Our nightly deadline has been moved to 9:10 p.m. from what used to be 9:50 p.m. creating a lot of headaches for coverage content and making sure we have something in the paper for the next day.

I know Christian Horn addressed this in his column yesterday, but I just want our readers to understand that we have no control over this move.

What does it impact exactly?

Here is a short list of the issues it creates.

1. Football games that start at 7 p.m. will not get next day full coverage. A photo or two of the game and cutlines with an explanation of what was going on as of press time is about the best we can do.

2. Volleyball matches that do not start right at 7 p.m. and go four to five sets will also not get full coverage and as is with football a photo or two with a cutline explanation. Perfect example was Aurora at York on Thursday. It was scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, but actually the first serve was closer to 7:40 because the JVs went to a third game. If the varsity game had started at 7, I would have probably made the 9:10 deadline with it ending after four sets. It would have still been close.

3. This could also have an effect on late starting softball games that go the full seven innings.

We can still put the full written stories with photos on line later that night, but in some cases without stats and coaches comments, it will be the next day to avoid overkill.

The powers that be are in negotiations to get the deadline extended, but for now it will remain the same and coverage of nightly sporting events will be affected as to what we choose to cover in order to get content for the paper.

I am looking forward to a weekend off as the fall sports scene has kept us both pretty busy and we are just really two weeks in. The worst of the schedule is yet to come.

I hope everyone has a great Labor Day holiday weekend and as always if you have to travel, just be careful and be safe.

It’s off to Friend to cover a 3 p.m. football game. Now that’s a deadline I can make.