Solid bookend start and finish, during a year of “what ifs”

YORK – The York boys’ basketball team experienced a year of “what if’s”.
What if they hadn’t fallen so far behind Elkhorn in their third game already with a 2-0 record, only to lose 43-42 with a great fourth quarter comeback.
In a road game at Hastings, what if York had been able to maintain the advantage they held most of the game, but again only to fall short 57-54.
And what if York had been able to close out some of the one possession games they found themselves in during the year to change some of those “L’s” into “W’s”.
The Dukes ended up with a record of 6-15, but head coach Scott Lamberty knows his team was so close, especially the final weeks of the year.
York played three of the eight Class B State Tournament teams, (Norris, Beatrice, and Elkhorn); two from C-1 (Adams Central and Kearney Catholic) and in C-2 they went up against GICC.
“The season record obviously wasn't what we were hoping for this year. I think the highs were how we started the season and how we finished the season,” Lamberty pointed out. “Starting 2-0 was a key to getting back on track. But, we hit a ton of Top 10 teams after that and we struggled. We played by far our best basketball the last three weeks of the season and I really felt we still had a chance to qualify for state.”
York came into the B-6 subdistrict as the No. 4 seed, but it took a last second basket by Aurora as the No. 1 seed to move on with the 45-43 win.
What if the Dukes had had won that game? They would have moved on to play the winner of the Seward and Crete game, two teams they handled at the end of the season by 16 and 20 points respectively.
“I felt our lows for the season were not finishing off several games we had chances to win. We lost seven games this season where we were down one possession and with the ball the last 15-20 seconds and just didn't get the job done,” explained Lamberty. “But, the kids continued to fight all season.
With the season in the books, so are the careers of five York seniors who helped lead the Dukes through the teeth of the COVID-19 pandemic in the off-season. “
“This was a great group of seniors who were all good leaders. They spent the summer of the pandemic leading a group of kids I had assigned them for workouts. They had to communicate with each player of their group three times per week to make sure they were getting a ball in their hand at home and making progress,” Lamberty said. “So, they really took that to heart in holding each other accountable for getting better. Once we were able to meet in person, they continued to work with their group on skill development. I thought they did a great job of helping everyone get better.
“Jake Erwin was able to take on more of a scoring load this season and was relentless on the glass as he was also our leading rebounder. Matt Haggadone was more of a vocal leader in the locker room and one who had to change his game a bit as the season progressed,” Lamberty said. “Chase Collingham developed into a very good post defender by the end of the season. Ty Bartholomew was one of our best leaders. He provided positive leadership and was willing to do whatever we needed to get better. That made us better and he's a true team player. Quin Hale was the same type of senior. He spent a lot of time simulating other team's post players and provided daily battles that made us better. I'm proud to have coached each of these seniors and they will be missed next year.”
So what is next?
The York junior varsity team finished off the year with a record of 13-3 which bodes well for the future. Lamberty also feels that the returning players for next season are already proven leaders.
“I think we have a great core group of leaders who have already stepped forward. I think Ryan Seevers, Garrett Ivey, and Austin Phinney are all very vocal leaders for us and will continue the work of last year's seniors in holding everyone accountable for getting workouts done,” explained Lamberty. “Barrett Olson is also one of our hardest workers and he's more a leader by example. He's in the gym on a constant basis and will also lead a group of kids to get in the gym.”
The coach added that he has already pin pointed what the Dukes need to work on in the off-season.
“Our biggest focus will be on skill development, especially being more consistent from the 3-point line. The way basketball has trended, you need to be very adept at shooting the 3-ball and getting to the rack,” stated Lamberty. “I think the biggest improvement we need for our starting point for next year is our transition. We need to stop the ball better defensively, but also get out and run more offensively. We need to create some easier shots in transition to help get us going in games. So, that will be our biggest fundamental of work.”
Other names to keep an eye out for next year include; Marley Jensen, Joel Jensen, Marshall McCarthy, Jude Collingham, Bryson Benjamin and Jaxson Alexander.
“The year was a struggle record wise, but it was a tremendous group to coach. They worked hard all season and really stayed together when the season got tough,” added Lamberty. “We return a very good group as well and they are all hard workers who will play well together again. So, I'm excited about the future for York Duke basketball.”