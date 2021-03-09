Solid bookend start and finish, during a year of “what ifs”

“Jake Erwin was able to take on more of a scoring load this season and was relentless on the glass as he was also our leading rebounder. Matt Haggadone was more of a vocal leader in the locker room and one who had to change his game a bit as the season progressed,” Lamberty said. “Chase Collingham developed into a very good post defender by the end of the season. Ty Bartholomew was one of our best leaders. He provided positive leadership and was willing to do whatever we needed to get better. That made us better and he's a true team player. Quin Hale was the same type of senior. He spent a lot of time simulating other team's post players and provided daily battles that made us better. I'm proud to have coached each of these seniors and they will be missed next year.”