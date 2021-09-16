Softball season already winding down in YNT country

YORK – As quickly as it started, 2021 high school softball nears the final two weeks of the regular season.
Teams from York, Polk County, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Centennial are gearing up for the subdistrict tournaments. Team breakdowns in each of the respective classes were announced last week.
The subdistrict tournaments will get underway on October 4-5. Teams with the highest wildcard points will host the subdistrict. The 10 district winners plus the six next highest in wildcard points who do not qualify through subdistricts will meet for the district championship in a two out of three format.
The winners of those eight districts will advance to the Nebraska State Tournament in Hastings October 13-15.
Here are the subdistrict breakdowns for local teams.
Class B -7
Aurora, Blue River, Columbus Lakeview, York
Class C-6
Centennial, Fairbury, Highway 91, Pierce.
Class C-7
Central City, FCEMF, Polk County, Twin River.
Currently the hosts in each of the above subdistricts would be Lakeview, Highway 91 and Twin River. These will continue to change until the NSAA posts the final sites and points later in the month.
The teams who will also be involved in conference tournaments at the end of the month include York in the Central Conference in Aurora on Thursday, September 30, and both Centennial and FCEMF in the Southern Nebraska Conference on Saturday, September 25 in Milford.
It has been an up and down year for many of the area teams. Polk County and York lead the way with 9-9 records while FCEMF is 9-10 and Centennial is 2-15.
Individual leaders in five offensive categories and three pitching statistics through Monday, September 13:
Batting Average- Top 10
1. Kylee Krol Polk County SO. .578
2. Lilly Ellison FCEMF SO. .500
Sadie Sunday Polk County SR. .500
4. Lauryn Mattox York FR. .478
5. Cora Hoffschneider Centennial SO. .459
6. Halley Heidtbrink Centennial SR. .452
7. Lindee Kelley Polk County FR. .436
8. Kelsi Gaston FCEMF SR. .431
9. Mattie Pohl York SR. .367
Abby Nichols FCEMF SR. .367
OFFENSIVE STATS
RBIs- Top 5
1. Halley Heidtbrink Centennial SR. 21
2. Lilly Ellison FCEMF SO. 19
3. Abby Nichols FCEMF SR. 17
4. Kelsi Gaston FCEMF SR. 15
5. Lindee Kelley Polk County FR. 14
Hits- Total
1. Kylee Krol Polk County SO. 26
2. Lauryn Mattox York FR. 22
Kelsi Gaston FCEMF SR. 22
Lilly Ellison FCEMF SO. 22
5. Halley Heidtbrink Centennial SR. 19
Home Runs
Four girls tied with three
1. Kaili Head, SO., FCEM; Cora Hoffschneider, SO., Centennial; Mattie Pohl, SR., York and Lauryn Haggadone, SR., York.
Stolen Bases- Top 3
1. Kylee Krol Polk County SO. 23
2. Lindee Kelley Polk County FR. 14
3. Kelsi Gaston FCEMF SR. 7
PITCHING STATS
.ERA
1. Amy Lauby FCEMF SO. 4.33
2. Ashley Braun FCEMF FR. 5.25
3. Lauryn Mattox York FR. 6.30
Strikeouts
1. Christina Rystrom Polk County SR. 48
2. Lauryn Haggadone York SO. 43
3. Ashley Braun FCEM FR. 29
Amy Lauby FCEMF SO. 29
Wins- Total
1. Christina Rystrom Polk County SR. 5
2. Amy Lauby FCEMF SO. 4
3. Ashley Braun FCEMF FR. 3
Sam McDaniel York SO. 3
Lauryn Haggadone York SO. 3