Softball season already winding down in YNT country

YORK – As quickly as it started, 2021 high school softball nears the final two weeks of the regular season.

Teams from York, Polk County, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Centennial are gearing up for the subdistrict tournaments. Team breakdowns in each of the respective classes were announced last week.

The subdistrict tournaments will get underway on October 4-5. Teams with the highest wildcard points will host the subdistrict. The 10 district winners plus the six next highest in wildcard points who do not qualify through subdistricts will meet for the district championship in a two out of three format.

The winners of those eight districts will advance to the Nebraska State Tournament in Hastings October 13-15.

Here are the subdistrict breakdowns for local teams.

Class B -7

Aurora, Blue River, Columbus Lakeview, York

Class C-6

Centennial, Fairbury, Highway 91, Pierce.

Class C-7

Central City, FCEMF, Polk County, Twin River.