Softball Panthers beat Central City at home

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers’ winning streak reached three games Tuesday evening against Central City. FCFEMF built an early 6-1 and held off the Bison down the stretch in a 9-7 win.

FCEMF scored three in the bottom of the first and plated three more in the fourth, but Central City responded with three of its own in the fifth, another in the sixth and two in the seventh. However, it wasn’t enough as the Panthers offense did enough in the late innings to pull out the two-run victory.

"Great team win. Senior Kelsi Gaston laid out and made a great play to end the game,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We expect these wins to be tough and difficult to get. These girls want the challenge. We were able to utilize all three of our pitchers to keep a really good Central City team off balance. Even though they all are capable of pitching complete games by themselves, it was fun to see how all three complement each other and their pitching skill sets.”

Central City sophomore Jerzie Schindler went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs as the Bison outhit the Panthers 12-9, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win.