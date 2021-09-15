Softball Panthers beat Central City at home

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers’ winning streak reached three games Tuesday evening against Central City. FCFEMF built an early 6-1 and held off the Bison down the stretch in a 9-7 win.
FCEMF scored three in the bottom of the first and plated three more in the fourth, but Central City responded with three of its own in the fifth, another in the sixth and two in the seventh. However, it wasn’t enough as the Panthers offense did enough in the late innings to pull out the two-run victory.
"Great team win. Senior Kelsi Gaston laid out and made a great play to end the game,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We expect these wins to be tough and difficult to get. These girls want the challenge. We were able to utilize all three of our pitchers to keep a really good Central City team off balance. Even though they all are capable of pitching complete games by themselves, it was fun to see how all three complement each other and their pitching skill sets.”
Central City sophomore Jerzie Schindler went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs as the Bison outhit the Panthers 12-9, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win.
Kaili Head anchored the FCEMF lineup from the leadoff spot. Head went 2 for 4 with a walk and two home runs, drove in three runs and scored four of her own. She led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot to left field and added a two-run blast in the fifth.
Lilly Ellison also had a multi-hit game as she went 3 for 3 with a walk and three singles. Abby Nichols went 1 for 4, but the senior drove in a pair of runs on a two-out single in the fourth inning.
Olivea Swanson went 1 for 2 with a two-RBI double in the first, while Faith Engle went 1 for 4 and drove in a critical insurance run on a two-out single in the sixth.
“Sophomore Kaili Head hit two home runs and really set the tone at the top of the lineup,” Lauby said. “Juniors Olivea Swanson and Faith Engle both had huge two-out hits in the game. I also have to really give a mention to an unsung hero in junior catcher Shelby Lawver catching three different pitchers and really being a tough as nails presence for us. She has exceeded my expectations, and excelled behind the plate for us. She might be the most impactful player on our team due to her role and ability to catch all these innings and still be a productive offensive player."
Amy Lauby got the start in the circle and earned the win for the Panthers. The sophomore tossed 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball while allowing three hits and a walk with a strikeout. Freshman Ashley Braun pitched two relief innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Ellison closed out the game in the circle for the save, allowing two runs – one earned – on a hit and a walk with a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings pitched.