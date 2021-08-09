Softball expectations high for Gaston, Pohl, Rystrom

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top nine returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.
Each week, the YNT will feature three players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 19. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.
This is the second of three installments. The first ran Tuesday, Aug. 3 and the third will run Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Kelsi Gaston – SR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (3B)
Kelsi Gaston provided a spark in the Panthers’ lineup last fall as she set the single-season school record with 40 RBIs, easily the top mark among area leaders. She also finished fourth in the area with a .442 batting average and tied for second with six home runs.
Gaston notched 34 total hits during her junior season, including five doubles and a triple to go with the six home runs. She also drew 10 walks and posted a .505 on-base percentage with a .766 slugging percentage. On the base paths, Gaston swiped five bags as she earned YNT all-area honors for the second consecutive season.
Gaston earned second-team all-Southern Nebraska Conference honors for her play last fall, and she was a Class C honorable mention in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
Mattie Pohl – SR., York (C)
A team captain for York last fall, Mattie Pohl provided a strong presence behind the plate for the Dukes as she posted a .982 fielding percentage.
Pohl batted .353 and posted a .378 on-base percentage as a junior. She tallied 30 hits with four doubles, a triple and five home runs, and she produced 21 RBIs and scored another 10 runs.
For her play last fall, Pohl earned a Central Conference honorable mention and was a YNT all-area selection. She was also an Omaha World-Herald Class B honorable mention.
Christina Rystrom – SR., Polk County (P)
Christina Rystrom produced both at the plate and in the circle for Polk County in 2020, as she finished ninth among area leaders with a .366 batting average. She recorded 15 hits, including three doubles, a triple and a home run.
In the circle, Rystrom stepped up as an ace. She pitched 111 innings last fall and led the area with a 3.84 ERA and 98 strikeouts. She also picked up seven wins, tied for second among area leaders.
In addition to being a YNT all-area selection, Rystrom earned Class C honorable mention in both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.