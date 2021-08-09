Softball expectations high for Gaston, Pohl, Rystrom

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top nine returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week, the YNT will feature three players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 19. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.

This is the second of three installments. The first ran Tuesday, Aug. 3 and the third will run Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Kelsi Gaston – SR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (3B)

Kelsi Gaston provided a spark in the Panthers’ lineup last fall as she set the single-season school record with 40 RBIs, easily the top mark among area leaders. She also finished fourth in the area with a .442 batting average and tied for second with six home runs.