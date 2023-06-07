KEARNEY – Despite the best efforts of Mother Nature, the 65th annual Shrine Bowl was played at UNK’s Cope Stadium on Saturday night, with the South All-Stars emerging victorious by a 17-7 margin over the North.

The York Dukes had two representatives on hand in Kearney, as Kadence Velde and Dalton Snodgrass both suited up for the South.

“It was phenomenal. It was so cool, just bonding with the team and then coming out in a close game at the very end,” Snodgrass said of the atmosphere this week. “It’s what you dream of, under the lights at UNK. I’m going to play here, so it was pretty special. I’m 1-0 on Kearney’s field right now and I’m going to be playing here for probably the rest of my career, so this whole week was just super special and so much fun.”

“This entire week was just a grind from the start with two practices a day, and we were full pads for most of it,” Velde added. “To see all of our hard work pay off after the couple hours of delays and us thinking it might get canceled and being sad about it, I think we’re all extremely excited about it and pumped.”

For a while, however, it appeared the game might not be played at all. The opening kickoff, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., occurred 25 minutes later than scheduled because of a lightning delay. Then, the game was halted for around an hour and 45 minutes in the first quarter with another weather delay.

“I was out there and we saw a curtain of rain coming, and at that point I was thinking ‘I don’t know if we’re going to play this,’” Snodgrass said. “Then our coaches were in there, and I was fixing my knee pads and they were like ‘Hey, we’re going, we’re going’ so I had to put some Icy Hot and get my Ace wrap on, and I came out here and they’re already done warming up and the defense is already going so I had to do my warmup on the sideline. It was just very chaotic when we had to go back out, but we adjusted perfectly.”

After the game, Velde said the atmosphere in the locker room during the weather delay was less than ideal.

“It was awful,” he said. “I think once we hit about 8 o’clock people started to tone down a little bit and they thought it would be over, but once it hit 8:20 or something and we started putting our pads back on, we started to pick that energy back up that we had before the game. We knew we had to make a change from the start, and I think we did that pretty good.”

For his part, Snodgrass said the delays were “anxious.”

“I just wanted to get back out there. If they would have called it off I would have been sad, I’d have been really sad,” he said. “That would have sucked because this is also the last time I’ll ever play with Kadence, and that’s a special thing. I played with him my whole high school career, so I would have been really bummed if it got called off.”

In the end, however, the weather cleared up enough for both teams to return to the field and resume play. The South trailed 7-0 in the first quarter but quickly responded after play continued, tying the game on an 18-yard touchdown scamper from Lincoln Southwest’s Cal Newell.

Snodgrass, who split reps at tight end “50/50” with Waverly’s Cooper Skrobecki, delivered a key block on the equalizing score.

“I think the play is called ’27,’ and I arc released, blocked the outside ‘backer and kicked him out,” he said after the game. “Our running back came right through the hole I made and got a touchdown.”

The South took the lead on a 1-yard plunge from Aurora’s Carlos Collazo in the third quarter and Lincoln Southeast’s Nate McCashland booted a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to provide the 17-7 final score.

The ground game proved a key factor in the victory as the South offensive line did a good job creating holes for the backs to run through all night. Velde, who logged most of the reps at center Saturday, credited the South’s defensive line – particularly, Aurora’s Jack Allen and Sal Nacarelli of Omaha Gross – for giving the offense a lot of useful reps in practice during the week.

“In practice our defensive line gave me an amazing look,” Velde said. “It was harder all week going against our defensive line than it was tonight. They gave us a phenomenal look, and I attribute that to most of our offensive line’s success tonight.”

It was a fitting end to a pair of solid prep careers for the Dukes’ Velde and Snodgrass, both of whom will continue their gridiron journeys at the collegiate level in the fall — Snodgrass at UNK and Velde at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota.

Velde said he’d go through the experience again “in a heartbeat,” while Snodgrass expressed appreciation they were able to get the game in.

“I’m so happy we got to play,” he said. “It’s not only just the game, it represents so much more and it’s so special to be a part of this group of people that have played in this game for so long.”