Snodgrass, Noyd, Schluter make all-state teams

YORK - This past high school football season saw seven area teams make the state playoffs in their respective classes.

Only two of the seven won their first-round games as York defeated Seward and Heartland topped Exeter-Milligan/Friend.

Both bowed out in the quarterfinals. Cross County suffered its first hiccup of the season in the first round with a loss to Weeping Water; Fillmore Central lost their first playoff game since 2014 to Oakland-Craig; Hampton was defeated by Red Cloud and Nebraska Lutheran lost to BDS.

The Dukes finished the year 7-4 and a final ranking of No. 5 in Class B. Cross County (8-1) was ninth in D1.

York senior Dalton Snodgrass was named to the all-state Class B defensive team, Cross County junior Alex Noyd was an offensive lineman selection and EMF junior Breckan Schluter was named to the offensive squad in D1.

The other 37 players recognized were all honorable mention in each of their respective classes.

Class B

York-Seth Erickson, Garrett Ivey, Jude Collingham, Clayton Pinneo.

Class C-2

Centennial-Jayde Gumaer, Jarrett Dodson, Maj Nisly, Elijah Nutter.

Fillmore Central- Markey Hinrichs, Keegan Theobald, Jarin Tweedy, Luke Kimbrough, Jayden Wolf, Treven Stassiness.

Class D-1

Cross County- Jackson Lindburg, Tanner Hollinger, Trevor Bolton, Izaac Dickey.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend- Chase Svehla, Marcus Krupicka, Spencer Eberspacher, Jacob Weber, Draven Payne.

Heartland- Merrick Maltsberger, Trev Peters, Zach Quiring, Garrett Regier, Tucker Bergen, Kaden Siebert.

Class D-2

High Plains- Wyatt Urkoski, Joaquin Ramirez, Mario Lesiak

Nebraska Lutheran- Trey Richert, Trevor Hueske.

Class D6

Hampton- Evan Pankoke, Bryce Joseph, Jack Bullis.