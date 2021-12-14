Snodgrass hits late, Duke boys escape Elkhorn

Elkhorn fought back in the third quarter, posting a 10-7 edge to knot the game at 25 heading into the final eight minutes. The Antlers scored the first four points of the final quarter, but Phinney answered with a bucket and Seevers buried one from downtown to put York on top 30-29 with 3:21 to play.

Colin Comstock answered with a 3-ball of his own on the next possession to put the Antlers ahead, but it didn’t last. Unfazed, Ivey stepped up and drilled one from beyond the arc on the next trip down the court to put the Dukes back in front 33-32 with 2:27 to go in regulation.

“Big, and I thought they stepped in with confidence to knock them down,” Lamberty said of the back-to-back jacks from the junior duo. “It wasn’t a scared shot, it wasn’t a ‘That was your third option, I think I’ll shoot it.’ We got good skips, good passes to the target and the kids stepped in and knocked them down. A five-point lead in this game is a lot with the way they play, but you’re always two good looks away.”

Both teams made defensive stands on their next possession, and senior Dane Petersen gave Elkhorn the lead at the free-throw line with 26.2 seconds remaining.

York called a timeout, discussing multiple options for the final play.