Snodgrass hits late, Duke boys escape Elkhorn

ELKHORN – On Tuesday night, the York Dukes and Elkhorn Antlers battled each other in a defensive slugfest in which the final outcome remained in doubt until the very last possession. After York built a three-point lead at halftime, Elkhorn answered back to even the score heading into the final eight minutes.
The teams then traded blows in the final quarter, with York freshman Leyton Snodgrass catching the ball under the basket and finding the bottom of the net with seven seconds remaining for the decisive two points in York’s 35-34 win.
“I was proud of the kids; the kids hung tough defensively. We had the lead in the third quarter and then they made a little bit of a run,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “In this game 7-0 is a big, big run. We were able to respond. We had a three and then we got another bucket. I thought defensively the kids really took strides forward, just in guarding everything, attacking things. Offensively, we got good looks. We didn’t knock as many down. That’s what happens against them, but I thought we were patient and we got good shots. We didn’t cast a bunch of shots up, which in the end was good. Then Leyton hit that great shot and I was proud of him for hanging tough, going to the basket and finishing.”
York built a 9-7 lead after eight minutes thanks to a 3-pointer from Ryan Seevers and buckets from Marley Jensen, Joel Jensen and Austin Phinney. They added onto their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Antlers 9-8 as Garrett Ivey netted five points in the period.
Elkhorn fought back in the third quarter, posting a 10-7 edge to knot the game at 25 heading into the final eight minutes. The Antlers scored the first four points of the final quarter, but Phinney answered with a bucket and Seevers buried one from downtown to put York on top 30-29 with 3:21 to play.
Colin Comstock answered with a 3-ball of his own on the next possession to put the Antlers ahead, but it didn’t last. Unfazed, Ivey stepped up and drilled one from beyond the arc on the next trip down the court to put the Dukes back in front 33-32 with 2:27 to go in regulation.
“Big, and I thought they stepped in with confidence to knock them down,” Lamberty said of the back-to-back jacks from the junior duo. “It wasn’t a scared shot, it wasn’t a ‘That was your third option, I think I’ll shoot it.’ We got good skips, good passes to the target and the kids stepped in and knocked them down. A five-point lead in this game is a lot with the way they play, but you’re always two good looks away.”
Both teams made defensive stands on their next possession, and senior Dane Petersen gave Elkhorn the lead at the free-throw line with 26.2 seconds remaining.
York called a timeout, discussing multiple options for the final play.
“We had to give them options,” Lamberty said. “I figured that with the one-point lead they’d come back and run their zone, but we had to prepare for a little bit of man so we talked about both options. More importantly, knowing you’re down one, get a good look. It doesn’t have to be at the buzzer, so I thought we did a good job once we recognized they were in zone of the kids reversing the basketball.”
York passed the ball around a couple times, eventually finding Snodgrass underneath the basket. The freshman squared up and fired, the ball finding nothing but nylon on the way down to put the Dukes in front 35-34 with seven seconds to go.
Elkhorn moved down the court and got a decent look at a last-second 3, but the shot came up empty as York held on by a lone point.
“Leyton stepped out a little bit and was able to catch it under the basket,” Lamberty said of the final play. “We thought he was a pretty good finisher down in the post and we thought we might need that if they were going to chase.”
Phinney led the Dukes with 10 points, while Seevers added nine on a trio of 3-pointers and Ivey finished with seven. Snodgrass finished with four, while Marley and Joel Jensen both notched two to round out the scoring for York.
Peterson led all scorers with 11 points for Elkhorn. Ethan Yungtum added eight for the Antlers, all of which came in the first half.
The Dukes picked up their second consecutive win after an 0-2 start, and York will return to the court Friday at Aurora.