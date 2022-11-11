SNC releases 2022 all-conference volleyball teams

UTICA – The Southern Nebraska Conference did not have a representative from the league at the state tournament this past season.

Two teams, Fairbury and Thayer Central, had the opportunity to play for a seat at the state tournament in the district finals.

The Fairbury Jeffs came up short against Gothenburg and Thayer Central lost to Oakland-Craig who finished third in Class C2. Gothenburg finished as state runner-up in C2 to Grand Island Central Catholic.

Fairbury was the conference tournament champion this year and the Centennial girls finished as the runner-up.

The first, second, third and honorable mention selections for the all-conference teams were released earlier this week.

The York News-Times coverage area had seven players mentioned among those selected.

Centennial junior Karley Naber was on the first team. Naber led the Broncos to a 19-14 record with 226 kills; she also led the way in ace serves with 55; 15 blocks and was second in digs with 317.

Joining Naber on the SNC first team were Sutton senior Alivia Huxoll; Fairbury senior Emily Huss; Thayer Central junior Natalie Tietjen; Milford junior Sarah Spahr; David City senior Avery Couch and Thayer Central junior Jadyn Bowman.

The Broncos’ Cora Payne was a second team pick along with Fairbury’s Mikya Lierman and Allison Davis; David City freshman Kamryn Behrns; Superior’s Ella Gardner; Sutton junior Lily McCroden and Thayer Central junior Josey Welch.

Payne had 178 kills; 20 aces; led the Broncos in blocks with 57 and 66 digs.

The third team consisted of two local players as Heartland junior Hayden Mierau and Fillmore Central senior Reyna Hafer were both named. Superior’s Madison Heusinkvelt; Sutton’s Reagan Robinson; Milford freshman Kylie Jakub; Sandy Creek freshman Emma Fisher and Wilber Clatonia’s Jera Schueman rounded out the third team selections.

Each school in the conference had one honorable mention pick.

Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold; Fillmore Central sophomore Addison Ekeler and Heartland senior Felicity Johnson represented the YNT area.

Also named to the honorable mention list were; David City’s Kambri Andel; Fairbury’s Hannah Robertson; Milford’s Hannah Schilz; Sandy Creek’s Ella Martin; Superior’s Teagan Duncan; Sutton’s Kennedy Perrien; Thayer Central’s Ashlyn Cooper and Wilber-Clatonia’s Madison Vogel.

Final records for all SNC teams

Sutton 22-7

Thayer Central 24-9

Fairbury 20-13

Centennial 19-14

Superior 15-13

David City 16-14

Milford 15-17

Heartland 14-17

Wilber-Clatonia 8-23

Sandy Creek 6-24

Fillmore Central 2-29