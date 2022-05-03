SNC boys finally get in their league meet despite Mother Nature

FAIRBURY – Three days later than anticipated, members of the Southern Nebraska Conference congregated in Fairbury on Tuesday for the conference track meet. Originally scheduled for Saturday, poor weather conditions postponed the meet to Tuesday.

Wilber-Clatonia rolled to the team title Tuesday, as the Wolverines racked up 131 points to finish 50 points clear of runner-up Milford. Superior scored 63 points to finish third, while David City and Thayer Central rounded out the top five.

Area teams Centennial, Fillmore Central and Heartland tackled the conference field in Fairbury with mixed results. The Broncos scored 33 points and tied with Sandy Creek for sixth, while the Panthers notched 31 points and placed ninth. The Huskies scored eight points and finished 11th.

Centennial did not win any events, but senior Carson Fehlhafer turned in a strong day in the throws. Fehlhafer fired a season-best 163-3 in the discus to win silver behind Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin, who won the event with a 172-5. Baldwin also took home the title in the shot put, while Fehlhafer claimed bronze.

Jake Bargen added a second bronze for the Broncos in the 300 hurdles, where the senior clocked in at 43.43 to pair with a fifth-place finish in the high jump. Clinton Turnbull also placed third in the 3200, crossing the line in 10:58.20.

Centennial scored in two of three relays. The Broncos finished fifth in the 4x400 and sixth in the 4x800.

Fillmore Central won the 4x800, which Aiden Hinrichs, Ashtin Clark, Cooper Schelkopf and Isaiah Lauby ran in 8:48.27 to pace the field by 31 seconds.

Schelkopf notched a silver for the Panthers in the 1600 with a time of 4:57.34, three seconds behind Carter Roth of Milford.

Luke Kimbrough placed fourth in the triple jump, while Clark took fifth in the 800 and Eli Myers finished sixth in the high jump. The Panthers’ 4x400 relay took fourth and the 4x100 relay claimed fifth to round out the team scoring.

Trajan Arbuck accounted for half of Heartland’s points in the high jump, where the senior cleared 5-10 to place fourth. Kaden Siebert and Zach Quiring added a pair of sixth-place finishes in the shot put and long jump, respectively, while the Huskies’ 4x800 relay took fifth.

Team scores – 1. Wilber-Clatonia (WC) 131, 2. Milford (MIL) 81, 3. Superior (SUP) 63, 4. David City (DC) 52, 5. Thayer Central (TC) 42, T-6. Sandy Creek (SC) 33, T-6. Centennial (CENT) 33, 8. Fairbury (FHS) 32, 9. Fillmore Central (FC) 31, 10. Sutton (SUT) 21, 11. Heartland (HRT) 8

Event winners and area athletes who placed:

100 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 11.18

200 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 22.63

400 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 51.84

800 – 1. Carter Roth, MIL, 2:02.71; 5. Ashtin Clark, FC, 2:14.35

1600 – 1. Carter Roth, MIL, 4:49.33; 2. Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 4:57.34

3200 – 1. Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:24.78; 3. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 10:58.20

110 Hurdles – 1. Dane Miller, SUP, 11.09

300 Hurdles – 1. Dane Miller, SUP, 41.49; 3. Jake Bargen, CENT, 43.43

4x100 – 1. Superior, 45.01; 5. Fillmore Central, 47.49

4x400 – 1. Wilber-Clatonia, 3:35.28; 4. Fillmore Central, 3:43.23; 5. Centennial, 3:52.64

4x800 – 1. Fillmore Central, 8:48.27; 5. Heartland, 9:44.75; 6. Centennial, 9:47.40

High Jump – 1. Micah Biltoft, SC, 6-2; 4. Trajan Arbuck, HRT, 5-10; 5. Jake Bargen, CENT, 5-10; 6. Eli Myers, FC, 5-6

Pole Vault – 1. Ashton Pulliam, WC, 13-8

Long Jump – 1. Mason Combs, WC, 20-8½; 6. Zach Quiring, HRT, 18-8½

Triple Jump – 1. Mason Combs, WC, 42-1½; 4. Luke Kimbrough, FC, 39-5

Shot Put – 1. Nathan Baldwin, SUT, 54-0; 3. Carson Fehlhafer, CENT, 51-1¼; 6. Kaden Seibert, HRT, 44-7

Discus – 1. Nathan Baldwin, SUT, 172-5; 2. Carson Fehlhafer, CENT, 163-3; 5. Jayde Gumaer, 131-7