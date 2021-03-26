SNC boys all-conference selections include seven local players

UTICA – The Southern Nebraska Conference boys’ basketball teams had strong representation in both the C-1 and C-2 rankings this past 2020-21 basketball season.
The Milford Eagles were the regular season champions and the tournament champions and their only loss of the year came in the first round of the Nebraska State C-1 Basketball Tournament to Omaha Concordia in the first round of the tournament.
The Eagles (26-1) ended up No. 6 in the final C-1 rankings
The Centennial Broncos finished up the season 17-7 and held down the No. 10 ranking in Class C-2. Centennial lost to Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-DeCatur in the district finals.
Sutton lost in the district finals to Freeman and Heartland was knocked out in the opening round of subdistricts.
Both the Huskies (14-6) and the Mustangs (18-8) spent time rated in the top 10 of the C-2 rankings during the course of the year.
When the Southern Nebraska Conference released their all conference selections, all of the teams above were represented on the first team selections.
Centennial senior Cooper Gierhan led the Broncos at 16 points per game this year and he was also the team leader in rebounding at 5.8 boards per game. At the free throw line the senior had the highest percentage among area players as he hit 48 of 56 for 86%. He shot almost 40% from three-point distance as he knocked down 65 on the year.
Heartland junior Trajan Arbuck put up 20 points per game and he shot better than 51% from the field on the season. Arbuck led the Huskies in assists with 6.1 per game and he also led the team at 3.8 steals a night.
Joining Gierhan and Arbuck on the first team was Jaxon Weyamd, JR., Milford, Seth Stutzman, JR., Milford and Sutton senior Cade Wiseman.
The only local player to make the second team was Centennial junior Jake Bargen. He finished the year averaging 14.3 points per game; he sot 49% from the field and he knocked down free throws at a 76% clip.
The rest of the second team included; Mitchell Thompson, SR., Wilber-Clatonia, Dylan Starr, SR., Fairbury, Quenton Jones, SR., Sutton and Micah Hartwig, a junior from Milford.
On the third team was Heartland’s Kale Wetjen who led the Huskies on the boards with 7.9 rebounds a game and he also dished out 3.9 assists. The rest of the third team included; Ethan Smith, JR., Fairbury, Caden Denker, SO., David City, Josh Shaw, JR., Sandy Creek and Andrew Hinrichs, a senior from Thayer Central.
Listed as honorable mentions were; Centennial’s Maj Nisly, Heartland’s Trev Peters and Fillmore Central’s Riley Hiatt.