SNC boys all-conference selections include seven local players

UTICA – The Southern Nebraska Conference boys’ basketball teams had strong representation in both the C-1 and C-2 rankings this past 2020-21 basketball season.

The Milford Eagles were the regular season champions and the tournament champions and their only loss of the year came in the first round of the Nebraska State C-1 Basketball Tournament to Omaha Concordia in the first round of the tournament.

The Eagles (26-1) ended up No. 6 in the final C-1 rankings

The Centennial Broncos finished up the season 17-7 and held down the No. 10 ranking in Class C-2. Centennial lost to Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-DeCatur in the district finals.

Sutton lost in the district finals to Freeman and Heartland was knocked out in the opening round of subdistricts.

Both the Huskies (14-6) and the Mustangs (18-8) spent time rated in the top 10 of the C-2 rankings during the course of the year.

When the Southern Nebraska Conference released their all conference selections, all of the teams above were represented on the first team selections.

