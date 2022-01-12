Slow start works out fine for Heartland's boys

HENDERSON – The Superior Wildcats got out to a quick start on Tuesday night and grabbed a 17-11 lead after the first eight minutes of action against the Heartland Huskies.

Heartland wiped out the Wildcats lead by halftime and went on to post the 61-54 win in boys’ Southern Nebraska Conference action.

The Huskies took a 30-27 lead to the break, but Superior didn’t go away easily as the Huskies led 45-41 entering the fourth quarter and used a 16-13 scoring advantage to keep the Wildcats at one win against 11 losses this year.

Heartland was led in scoring by junior Trev Peters with 22 points on 8 of 17 from the field and he knocked down four of nine 3-point attempts.

Adding 13 points was senior Trajan Arbuck on just 3 of 12 from the field and he was 1 of 6 on 3-point shots. The third player in double figures was Jake Regier with 11 points.

The Huskies were 22 of 58 from the field for 38% and 8 of 26 on threes for 31%. Heartland struggled at the charity stripe where they could have put the game away much earlier, but hit just 9 of 24 attempts.