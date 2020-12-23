 Skip to main content
Slow start hurts Hampton girls in road loss
DAYKIN – The Meridian Mustangs girls grabbed an early lead on the Hampton Hawks after the opening quarter on Tuesday night in Daykin, and never gave it up along the way to a 46-26 win.

The loss drops Hampton to 2-6 as it heads into the Wilcox/Hildreth Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29-30.

The Hawks trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, and had a 29-18 deficit at halftime. The Mustangs’ defense really hunkered down to start the third, allowing just two points. That defensive effort helped Meridian take a 43-20 edge into the fourth.

Rorie Loveland led Hampton with 12 points while Zaya Stuart chipped in with six. Four other Hawks – Lexie Wolinski, Emma Hansen, Kylie Mersch and Lillian Dose – all had two points.

McKenna Clinch and Wolinski each hauled down six boards while Wolinski had three assists with four steals.

Loveland recorded three steals as well while Stuart clocked four shots.

