Slammers win their way to 2-1 weekend softball result

DAVID CITY – David City Aquinas made short work of Polk County in the opener for both teams at the David City Invite on Saturday. The Slammers lost 10-0 in four innings, but they rebounded to crush Schuyler 12-0 and David City Blue River 15-7 to finish the day 2-1 and improve to 11-12 on the year.
Aquinas 10, Polk County 0 (4 innings)
Polk County managed just two hits on offense – one apiece from freshman Lindee Kelley and senior Sadie Sunday – and committed five errors defensively as Aquinas scored in every inning of a 10-0 win.
Christina Rystrom took the loss for the Slammers. The senior allowed 10 runs on nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts, but her defense did her no favors as Polk County’s five errors led to six unearned Aquinas runs.
Polk County 12, Schuyler 0 (3 innings)
Polk County scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first to put Schuyler away early during a 12-0 win in three innings. After mustering just two hits in the opener, the Slammers racked up 12 runs on eight hits and six walks against Schuyler.
Kelley went 2 for 2 at the plate to lead Polk County, driving in a pair of runs on two doubles. Sunday went 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI double, while Kylee Krol, Kayleigh Pinney, Sierra Bodden, Roberta Hines and DeAnnah Swanson all notched singles.
Rystrom pitched three innings of shutout ball to earn the win in the circle. She allowed a walk and a hit and struck out six batters.
Polk County 15, Blue River 7
Blue River led 6-0 through one and a half innings, but Polk County scored five in the bottom of the second, two in the third and eight more in the fourth to roll to a 15-7 win. The Slammers exploded for 15 runs on 12 hits and four walks, as Krol, Pinney, Rystrom and Boden all had multi-hit games.
Krol went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs from the leadoff spot, while Pinney drove in two runs on two singles. Rystrom went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Kelley added an RBI single in the fourth to break a 7-7 tie and put the Slammers up for good. Sunday and Kaleena Nuttleman each added a single for Polk County.
Rystrom started in the circle and lasted 1 2/3 innings. She allowed six runs – just two earned – on eight hits with a strikeout. Courtney Sunday entered in relief and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. She allowed a run on no hits and three walks with four strikeouts.