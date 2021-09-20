Slammers win their way to 2-1 weekend softball result

Rystrom pitched three innings of shutout ball to earn the win in the circle. She allowed a walk and a hit and struck out six batters.

Polk County 15, Blue River 7

Blue River led 6-0 through one and a half innings, but Polk County scored five in the bottom of the second, two in the third and eight more in the fourth to roll to a 15-7 win. The Slammers exploded for 15 runs on 12 hits and four walks, as Krol, Pinney, Rystrom and Boden all had multi-hit games.

Krol went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs from the leadoff spot, while Pinney drove in two runs on two singles. Rystrom went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, drove in three runs and scored twice.

Kelley added an RBI single in the fourth to break a 7-7 tie and put the Slammers up for good. Sunday and Kaleena Nuttleman each added a single for Polk County.

Rystrom started in the circle and lasted 1 2/3 innings. She allowed six runs – just two earned – on eight hits with a strikeout. Courtney Sunday entered in relief and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. She allowed a run on no hits and three walks with four strikeouts.