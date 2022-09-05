Slammers take two of three at Boone Central

ALBION – The Polk County Slammers took to the diamond for a trio of softball games at the Boone Central Invite on Saturday. Polk County opened with a 3-2 win over Pierce and fell to Centura-Central Valley 5-4 before rebounding with a 9-4 win over the host Cardinals to cap a 2-1 day and move to 10-4 on the season.

Polk County 3, Pierce 2

After the Bluejays broke a scoreless tie with a run in the bottom of the third thanks to a Polk County error, the Slammers responded in the top of the fourth on Roberta Hines’ RBI single to tie the game. A Pierce error allowed another run to score on the play, giving Polk County a 2-1 lead.

Pierce tied the game on another error in the bottom of the fifth, but the Slammers’ offense went back to work in the top of the sixth. Emma Recker doubled to lead off the inning and scored on Courtney Sunday’s RBI double to left, making it a 3-2 ballgame.

The Slammers stranded a pair in the inning, but freshman Adrienne Waller worked around a one-out error in the bottom of the inning to keep Pierce off the board and earn the win.

Polk County tallied just six hits, including a pair from Sierra Boden. Sunday and Recker recorded doubles for their only hits – the only extra-base knocks in the game – while Hines and Fayth Winkelman had the other two Slammers singles.

Waller, meanwhile, dazzled on the bump despite getting no help from her defense. Four Polk County errors led to both of Pierce’s runs being unearned, meaning the freshman allowed no earned runs on just three hits and a walk with a trio of Ks across six innings of work.

Centura-Central Valley 5, Polk County 4

CCV led 4-0 after four innings before Polk County roared back with a quartet of runs in the top of the fifth to tie it. However, CCV walked it off in the bottom of the inning thanks to a pair of Slammers errors, to pick up a 5-4 win.

Kylee Krol led off the fifth-inning rally with a bunt single, then stole second and took third base on an error before scoring on Kaleena Nuttelman’s RBI ground out.

With two down, Charisa Boden singled and Savanna Boden followed with a single of her own. An error allowed a run to score and trim the deficit in half before another CCV error plated two more runs to tie the game.

The Slammers’ rally was all for naught, as a two-out error allowed the winning run to score in the bottom of the inning.

Both teams recorded five hits and combined for seven errors, but CCV made one fewer defensive mistake in a one-run victory.

Waller doubled for the game’s only extra-base hit, while three of the Slammers’ other four hits came in the top of the fifth. Sunday notched a second-inning single to round out the Polk County offense.

Sunday took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs – three earned – on five hits and five walks. However, the junior fanned seven CCV batters.

Polk County 9, Boone Central 4

The Slammers jumped over the hosts early as Krol, Savanna Boden and Lindee Kelley led off the game with back-to-back-to-back singles, the latter of which scored a run and put Polk County on top. Recker plated another on an RBI ground out and Sunday followed with an RBI single to center field, giving the Slammers a 3-0 lead after half an inning.

A Boone Central error in the top of the second made it 4-0, but the hosts got a run back in the home half on a solo home run. The Cardinals put each of their first two hitters on base in the bottom of the third, but Sunday fanned three consecutive batters to escape the jam and keep the lead at three.

The game remained 4-1 heading to the sixth, when Polk County got an insurance run on an RBI ground out. Boone Central answered back with a run in the bottom of the frame, sending the game to the seventh inning with Polk County up 5-2.

The Slammers broke the game open in their final at-bats. Recker singled to lead off the rally and an error put runners on the corners for Hines, who singled on a ground ball up the middle to make it 6-2. Sierra Boden ripped a one-out single into left field to drive in two more, while Krol lined a two-out single to left to plate the fourth Polk County run of the inning and make it a 9-2 game.

Boone Central scored a pair in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little, too late as the Slammers capped a 2-1 day with a five-run victory.

Polk County racked up nine runs on 12 hits and capitalized on six Cardinals errors. Krol and Savanna Boden both went 3 for 5 as the top two spots in the lineup combined for half of the Slammers’ total knocks, while Sierra Boden added a multi-hit outing of her own.

Kelley, Recker, Sunday and Hines rounded out the offensive production. Sierra Boden drove in two runs, while one RBI apiece went to Krol, Kelley, Recker, Sunday, Hines and Winkelman.

On the bump, Sunday went the distance to pick up the win. The junior gave up four runs – two earned – on four hits and six walks with eight Ks in seven innings of work.