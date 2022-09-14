Slammers split two at Gothenburg tri

GOTHENBURG – The Polk County Slammers hit the road Tuesday night for a pair of games at the Gothenburg softball tri, dropping a 13-1 decision to the host Swedes but rebounding to eke out a 10-8 win over Kearney Catholic to salvage a split and move to 13-5 on the year.

Gothenburg 13, Polk County 1

The Slammers never really threatened against Gothenburg, managing just one run on four hits while committing a pair of errors. The host Swedes, meanwhile, scored twice in the first, seven in the second and four more in the third, putting up 13 runs on seven hits and a whopping 11 walks.

Sierra Boden, Savanna Boden, Kaleena Nuttelman and Courtney Sunday all singled once for the Slammers, while Sunday drove in the team’s only run with her fourth-inning knock.

Sunday started the game and lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on five hits and four walks in 13 batters faced. Adrienne Waller tossed the final 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up five runs – three earned – on a pair of hits and seven walks with one strikeout.

Polk County 10, Kearney Catholic 8

Polk County took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second on Waller’s solo shot to center field and Sierra Boden’s RBI single, but Kearney Catholic responded with a pair in the bottom of the third and four more runs in the fourth.

The Stars still led 7-2 heading to the top of the sixth, where the Slammers roared to life offensively, exploding for eight runs in the frame to rally for a 10-8 comeback win.

With two outs in the inning, Sierra Boden singled on a ground ball into right field to drive in her second run of the game and Charisa Boden drew a four-pitch walk to put a pair on for Kylee Krol, who ripped an RBI single into right field to put runners on the corners.

Still trailing by three, Savanna Boden sent the first pitch of the at-bat right back up the middle to drive in another run. Krol and Boden each moved up one base on the throw to the plate, putting two in scoring position for Emma Recker.

The junior hit a ground ball, but an error allowed Recker to reach safely and both runners to score as Polk County tied the game. Sunday then gave the Slammers an 8-7 lead on an RBI single to center before Waller smashed a ball over the right-field fence for a two-run jack and a 10-7 cushion.

Kearney Catholic scored once in the bottom of the sixth but it was too little, too late as Polk County picked up the 10-8 win.

The Slammers outhit the Stars 9-7, enough offense to overcome four errors and earn their 13th win of the season. Waller finished 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs and drove in three, Sierra Boden finished with a pair of RBI singles and Savanna Boden also notched two hits.

Polk County’s other hits went to Krol, Recker and Sunday.

Sunday earned the win in the circle, allowing eight runs – just four of them earned – on seven hits and seven walks with two Ks in six innings.