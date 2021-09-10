Slammers' softball overcomes 5-zip deficit and wins

ORD – Early on, the winless Ord Chanticleers gave the Polk County Slammers everything they could handle Thursday night. Ord’s four-run explosion in the fourth inning gave the Chanticleers a 5-0 lead, and it looked like they might pick up their first victory.

Instead, Polk County roared to life. The Slammers scored two in the sixth and three more in the seventh while shutting down Ord over the last three innings to force extras, then went ahead for good with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth.

After the Chanticleers failed to score in the home half of the inning, Polk Country escaped with a 7-5 win and Ord remained winless.

The Slammers scored seven runs on seven hits, led by sophomore Kylee Krol’s multi-hit outing at the plate. Polk County’s lineup only recorded three RBIs, as Mae Valish, Sadie Sunday and Courtney Sunday each drove in a run.

Christina Rystrom went the distance in the circle for the Slammers to earn the win. The senior allowed five earned runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts in eight innings.

The Slammers improved to 9-7 on the year and will return to action Tuesday for the Kearney Catholic tri.