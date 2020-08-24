Slammers softball off to a good start

Polk County 10, Lakeview 2

Like its first game of the tournament, Polk County’s defense got the job done while the offense got rolling early against Lakeview.

Behind the pitching of Rystrom and Taylor Carlson, Lakeview struggled to score and only two runs in the third for the game. The Slammers didn’t have the same trouble at the plate – they rattled off four runs in the second, five in the third and one more in the fourth to seal the run-ruled win.

Polk County’s bats had 16 hits in the win and were led by Roberts and Pinney, who both had three hits. Four others – Rystrom, Valish, Carlson and Courtney Sunday – all had two hits.

In the RBI department, Rystrom, Pinney and Boden each recorded two.

Rystrom struck out four batters on 2 1/3 innings while Carlson threw 2 2/3 innings, walking three.

Freeman 13, Polk County 1

The Falcons jumped the Slammers early in the title game, and Polk County never recovered.