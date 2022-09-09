Slammers' six-run fifth sends Ord home with 11-3 loss

STROMSBURG – The Ord Chanticleers scored two runs in the top of the fifth to pull within two runs of the Polk County Slammers in softball.

That just seemed to send a wake-up call to the Slammer offense which scored six-times in the bottom half of the frame to end the game by the eight-run rule 11-3.

The win helped Polk County improve to 12-4 and the Chanticleers dropped to 1-9.

The Slammers ripped 11 hits with junior Courtney Sunday the catalyst on offense with three hits in four trips to the plate. She drove in five runs with three doubles.

Junior Emma Recker was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run batted in. Sophomore Lindee Kelley was 1 for 4 with a single and two runs batted in.

Ord’s Sierra Kluthe had two hits in three at-bats and Claire Cargill and Avery Ladwig drove in one run each.

Sunday also recorded the win on the mound with five innings of four-hit ball. She allowed three runs, with just one earned and had three strikeouts.

Both teams had two errors in the game. The Slammers had three stolen bases with sophomore Charisa Boden picking up two and Savanna Boden recording one.

The Ord girls also had three steals led by Morgan Holm with two.

The Slammers will travel to the Gothenburg tri next Tuesday for a 4 p.m. start.

Ord (1-9) 000 12-3 4 2

Polk County (12-4) 302 06-11 11 2