Slammers set program record for wins in 14-4 romp at Pierce

PIERCE – Through three innings, the Polk County Slammers and Pierce Bluejays stood deadlocked at three runs apiece. That changed in a hurry, as the Slammers exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth. Polk County then added five runs in the fifth to roll to a 14-4 win that set the program record for victories with their 22nd of the season.

The Slammers racked up 13 hits to go with their 14 runs, led by a pair of 3 for 4 days at the dish from Lindee Kelley and Savanna Boden atop the lineup.

Boden doubled, singled twice and racked up five RBIs from the leadoff spot, while the No. 2 hitter Kelley hammered a solo home run in the first, singled in the fourth and ripped a two-run double in the fifth. The sophomore drove in three runs as the duo combined for six of Polk County’s 13 hits and eight of its 14 RBIs.

Courtney Sunday finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Sierra Boden collected two hits in her two at-bats, drove in a pair of runs and drew a walk.

Roberta Hines added a pair of singles as five Slammers tallied multi-hit outings. Polk County’s other knock was Kaleena Nuttelman’s single to lead off the six-run fourth inning.

Sunday went the distance in the circle to earn the win, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks with four Ks in five innings.

Polk County opens its postseason chase Monday at the B-7 subdistrict in Central City. The No. 2 seed Slammers will face Twin River at 4 p.m. for a spot in the championship game.