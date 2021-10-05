Slammers play their way to the district softball championship

CENTRAL CITY – The Polk County Slammers came in as the fourth seed at the C-7 Subdistrict softball tournament in Central City.

They left at the top of the ladder after knocking off the No. 1 seed Central City Bison 10-5 and the No. 3 seed Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers 11-3 to earn a spot in the district finals on Friday.

FCEMF defeated the Twin River Titans in their opener to gain a spot in the C7 championship game.

Polk County 10, Central City 5

The Slammers scored three times early and led 3-2 after the first inning.

The No. 1 seed Bison would never lead in the game as the Slammers hammered the door nearly shut in the top of the third with a seven spot to go up 10-2.

Central City fought back to cut the lead to 10-4, then 10-5, but using a mixture of pitchers with senior Christina Rystrom and sophomore Courtney Sunday the Slammers kept the Bison bats off balance. They posted scoreless sixth and seventh innings to pick up the win.

Polk County out-hit the Bison 11-9 with Rystrom, Roberta Hines and Lindee Kelley each recording two hits. Rystrom, Sadie Sunday and Courtney Sunday all had two RBIs in the win.