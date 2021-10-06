Slammers play their way to just one more win from state softball

Polk County represents area teams in Class C District finals
STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers went into the Class C-7 subdistrict as the No. 4 seed, but in the end that didn’t matter.
The Slammers knocked off No. 1 seed Central City 10-5 and followed that up with a strong 15-9 win over the No. 3 seed Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers to punch their ticket to the district finals.
Polk County (16-16) has a tall task ahead of them as they will travel to Hackberry Park in Wahoo to take on the No. 1 seed Bishop Neumann Cavaliers on Friday in a C-1 district final. This is a best of three format with the winner advancing to next week’s state championships to be played in Hastings.
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The Cavaliers are 28-2 with their only two losses coming to No. 4 seed Yutan/Mead and No. 5 Malcolm.
Polk County
The Slammers are led at the plate by sophomore Kylee Kroll with a .522 batting average and when on base the sophomore’s speed can give opponents headaches. Kroll has stolen 36 bases this season and has not been thrown out. She also leads the team in hits with 48.
Senior catcher Sadie Sunday is batting .456 with 31 hits and 23 RBIs and freshman Lindee Kelley is batting at a .420 clip. She leads the team with three home runs and is also the team leader in RBIs with 31. As a team the Slammers are hitting .338.
The Slammers have put pressure on teams all season long with 97 stolen bases. Along with Kroll’s 36, Kelley has 24 and senior Kayleigh Pinney has 15.
A key for the Slammers is how well the pitching will hold up against a potent Bishop Neumann offensive attack that comes in averaging 10.5 runs per game.
Another area Polk County has to shore up is the defense. Giving Neumann extra outs will not bode well for their chances of an upset.
Class C District matchups
________________________________________C DISTRICT FINALS:
C-1 District Final:
October 8, 2021 @ 11:00 AM CT
Host (Site): Bishop Neumann (Hackberry Park, Field #1)
Teams: Bishop Neumann (#1) VS Polk County (#16)
Game 1 Score:
Game 2 Score:
WINNER:
C-2 District Final:
October 8, 2021 @ 12:00 PM CT
Host (Site): Hastings St. Cecilia (Bill Smith Softball Complex, Field #3)
Teams: Hastings St. Cecilia (#2) VS Fairbury (#15)
Game 1 Score:
Game 2 Score:
WINNER:
C-3 District Final:
October 8, 2021 @ 10:30 AM CT
Host (Site): Guardian Angels Central Catholic (Timmerman Park - West Point)
Teams: Guardian Angels Central Catholic (#3) VS Raymond Central (#14)
Game 1 Score:
Game 2 Score:
WINNER:
C-4 District Final:
October 9, 2021 @ 10:00 AM CT
Host (Site): Yutan
Teams: Yutan/Mead (#4) VS Aquinas Catholic (#13)
Game 1 Score:
Game 2 Score:
WINNER:
C-5 District Final:
October 8, 2021 @ 1:00 PM CT
Host (Site): Malcolm
Teams: Malcolm (#5) VS Arlington (#12)
Game 1 Score:
Game 2 Score:
WINNER:
C-6 District Final:
October 8, 2021 @ 1:00 PM CT
Host (Site): Kearney Catholic (Patriot Park, Field #5 - Kearney)
Teams: Kearney Catholic (#6) VS Highway 91 (#11)
Game 1 Score:
Game 2 Score:
WINNER:
C-7 District Final:
October 9, 2021 @ 12:00 PM CT
Host (Site): Freeman
Teams: Freeman (#7) VS Gothenburg (#10)
Game 1 Score:
Game 2 Score:
WINNER:
C-8 District Final:
October 9, 2021 @ 11:00 AM CT
Host (Site): Cozad (Bellamy Park - Cozad)
Teams: Cozad (#8) VS Auburn (#9)
Game 1 Score:
Game 2 Score:
WINNER: