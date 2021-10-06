Slammers play their way to just one more win from state softball

Polk County represents area teams in Class C District finals

STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers went into the Class C-7 subdistrict as the No. 4 seed, but in the end that didn’t matter.

The Slammers knocked off No. 1 seed Central City 10-5 and followed that up with a strong 15-9 win over the No. 3 seed Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers to punch their ticket to the district finals.

Polk County (16-16) has a tall task ahead of them as they will travel to Hackberry Park in Wahoo to take on the No. 1 seed Bishop Neumann Cavaliers on Friday in a C-1 district final. This is a best of three format with the winner advancing to next week’s state championships to be played in Hastings.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The Cavaliers are 28-2 with their only two losses coming to No. 4 seed Yutan/Mead and No. 5 Malcolm.

Polk County

The Slammers are led at the plate by sophomore Kylee Kroll with a .522 batting average and when on base the sophomore’s speed can give opponents headaches. Kroll has stolen 36 bases this season and has not been thrown out. She also leads the team in hits with 48.