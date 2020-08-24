Slammers off to a good start

LINCOLN – The Polk County Slammers softball team enjoyed a strong start to the 2020 season on Saturday, taking runner-up at the 12-team Freeman tournament at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.
After beating Weeping Water 7-2 in the first game and only needing four innings to take care of Columbus Lakeview 10-2 in the second, Polk County met Freeman in the championship game, but fell 13-1 in four frames.
The Slammers will try to keep the good vibes rolling on Tuesday night as they travel to Central City. On Thursday, they travel to Boone Central in Albion for a triangular with Schuyler.
Polk County 7, Weeping Water 2
The Slammers racked up 12 hits in the win while junior Christina Rystrom did work in the circle, striking out eight in seven innings. She gave up two runs, only one of which was earned.
Polk County’s offense scored two runs in the top of the first and one in the fourth before putting the game out of reach in the fifth with a four-run explosion.
Five different Slammers netted two hits in the game, including Josi Noble, Mae Valish, Sierra Boden, Courtney Sunday and Emma Roberts. Noble and Roberts both had a double.
Kayleigh Pinney, Rystrom, Courtney Sunday and Roberts all had one RBI.
Polk County 10, Lakeview 2
Like its first game of the tournament, Polk County’s defense got the job done while the offense got rolling early against Lakeview.
Behind the pitching of Rystrom and Taylor Carlson, Lakeview struggled to score and only two runs in the third for the game. The Slammers didn’t have the same trouble at the plate – they rattled off four runs in the second, five in the third and one more in the fourth to seal the run-ruled win.
Polk County’s bats had 16 hits in the win and were led by Roberts and Pinney, who both had three hits. Four others – Rystrom, Valish, Carlson and Courtney Sunday – all had two hits.
In the RBI department, Rystrom, Pinney and Boden each recorded two.
Rystrom struck out four batters on 2 1/3 innings while Carlson threw 2 2/3 innings, walking three.
Freeman 13, Polk County 1
The Falcons jumped the Slammers early in the title game, and Polk County never recovered.
Freeman scored at least one run in all four innings of play, plating four in the first, six in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Noble led the Slammers at the plate with two hits. Sadie Sunday had the lone RBI.
Rystrom struck out two and walked two while giving up 10 hits and four earned runs.
