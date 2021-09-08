Slammers manhandle Titan in four innings, 12-2

STROMSBURG – The Twin River Titans’ 1-0 lead in the top of the first was short-lived. The Polk County Slammers scored four runs in the bottom of the first and put up crooked numbers the rest of the game in a 12-2, four inning win Tuesday night.

The Slammers ran their win streak to four games as they pounded out 10 hits and senior pitcher Christina Rystrom held the Twin River nine to just five hits and two runs while striking out four Titans.

With the four game win streak, Rystrom’s ERA dipped below five for the year and she has 43 strikeouts.

The offense was led by sophomore Kylee Kroll who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and she collected one double. Senior catcher Sadie Sunday collected two hits in two plate appearances. She drove in two runs and cranked out a triple in the win.

Also with a three-bagger in the game was freshman Kaleena Nuttelman.

Polk County has used their four game win streak to raise their team batting average to .364 with 40 extra base hits on the season.

Kroll and Sunday lead the team with .585 and .515 batting averages respectively.