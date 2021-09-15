Slammers fall twice in softball outings at Kearney

KEARNEY – The Polk County Slammers saw their five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday evening at the Kearney Catholic tri, as the Slammers dropped a pair of games against the hosts and Gothenburg.

Kearney Catholic 15, Polk County 4

The host stars built a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but the Slammers hung tough until a decisive nine-run Kearney Catholic fifth ended the game and gave the Stars a 15-4 win.

Seniors Bralen Biddlecome and Carleigh Eurek powered Kearney Catholic at the plate, as both went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs apiece.

Polk County did manage nine hits, led by Courtney Sunday’s 3 for 3 performance. The sophomore also drove in a run. Senior Sadie Sunday went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, while fellow senior Christina Rystrom went 2 for 2 with a double and drove in two runs.

Freshman Lindee Kelley added a triple and scored a run, while sophomore Kylee Kroll also recorded a hit.

Rystrom took the loss in the circle during a complete-game effort. She allowed 15 runs on 16 hits and three walks with two strikeouts, but she also got zero help from her defense. Only six of the 15 Kearney Catholic runs were earned, as Polk County committed six errors defensively.