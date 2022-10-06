Slammers' fall success on the diamond started in the summer

STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers set the school record for wins this season with 23 and would like to set it two more times with a pair of wins over Gothenburg on Saturday.

Polk County comes into the C-7 District final with a record of 23-10. Two more wins in the best-of-three format would punch their ticket to the state championships which get underway on Wednesday, October 12 in Hastings.

Gothenburg comes in at 23-5 and they own a convincing 13-1 win over the Slammers earlier this year.

“The girls know that we’re a much better team than what the score indicated the first time we played and we’re an even better team now. The pressure is on Gothenburg,” said Polk County head coach Laureen Powell.

The success of the Slammers started way back in July when most of these same girls made up the summer Slammers team that won six games on the final day of the tournament to win the 16/18-U title over the McCook Rebels.

“Winning the Class C State Championship this summer was a big confidence builder for the girls and provided positive momentum going into the fall season,” said Powell.

When Powell talks about this year’s Polk County team, depth and the ability to strike offensively from anywhere in the lineup have been keys to success.

“Our depth at every position has really helped increase our level of play at all positions. On offense we’re capable of producing runs at any point in the batting order,” added Powell. “We also put pressure on our opponents with some very athletic, aggressive base runners.”

The Slammers come into the district final averaging 7.4 runs per game and with a team batting average of .335.

The top average belongs to freshman Adrienne Waller who is hitting at a .411 clip with 20 extra base hits, including three home runs and 23 RBIs.

Sophomore Lindee Kelley has a team-high five home runs, knocked in 21 runs and is batting .402. Junior Emma Recker is second in RBIs with 25; she has three home runs and batting at a .393 clip.

The team leader in RBIs is junior Courtney Sunday with 38. She is also a rock on the pitching mound.

Sunday has tossed 139.2 of 165 innings played and has an ERA of 3.91. She has registered 110 strikeouts with a record of 17-8.

Polk County is aggressive on the bases as well with 54 stolen bases led by sophomore Savanna Boden with 15.

Gothenburg’s team batting average is .345 and they have hit 17 home runs. The top average on the Swedes belongs to Hanna Devlin with a .463 and Taysia Holbein with a .462. Holbein is the leader in home runs with six and Brianna Houchin leads Gothenburg with a 1.49 ERA in the circle and a record of 7-1. Devlin has a 1.64 and a record of 16-4.

Swede losses have been to Class B Scottsbluff (6-3); Class B Gering (5-4); Pender/Wisner-Pilger (10-1), Aurora (7-5) and St. Cecilia 4-3.

The first pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 12 noon. This is a best-of-three format with the winner advancing to Class C state starting next Wednesday, October 12 in Hastings.

“The resiliency of this team is amazing,” Powell said. “They all know how to compete.”