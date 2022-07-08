Slammers come back to top Albion 9-8

Slammers score three times in the bottom of the sixth after trailing 8-6

HASTINGS - Both the Albion 18-U girls and the Polk County Slammers had their moments in Friday’s Class C state game at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

However it was the Slammers who celebrated following their 9-8 extra inning win over Albion.

When the clock ran out with Polk County batting in the top of the fifth and unable to score a run to win the game, the two teams went to the international rule and each started with a runner at second base.

Albion’s Madiysyn Cunningham took the first pitch she saw over the fence in left field and the Boone County team was up 8-6.

When Polk County came to bat they manufactured their runs as a walk to Sierra Boden and then a double steal by Mariah Wheeler, who started on second, and Boden put two runners in scoring position.

A ground out off the bat of Charisa Boden cut the lead to 8-7 and Boden also scored to tie the game at 8-8.

Base on balls to the next two batters loaded the bases and a deep fly ball off the bat of Sadie Sunday ended the game with PC the 9-8 winner on the sacrifice flyout.

Albion led early 2-0 in the top of the first when Payton Sullivan and Ava Buhlman each ripped RBI singles.

The Slammers made it 2-1 when winning pitcher Courtney Sunday drove in her sister Sadie Sunday who had doubled.

PC went up 5-2 in the second as Kylee Krol drove in one with a groundout and Courtney Sunday picked up her second hit.

Down 6-2, the Albion girls tied the game in the fourth with four runs as Madison Berger had the big hit, a two-run double.

Polk County out-hit Albion 10-8 in the win. Courtney Sunday was 3 for 3 with two RBIs while seven other girls posted one hit each.

Courtney Sunday was the pitcher of record for the Slammers. She went the distance, six innings, and struck out two batters.

Albion’s Averie Luettel pitched 5 1/3 and recorded two Ks.

Polk County is back in action at 3 p.m. today and will take on the Wayne Dirt Devils who edged the Creighton Thunder 5-4.

Albion 200 402-8 8 2

Polk County 141 003-9 10 1