Slammers blank South Sioux City for first softball 'W'

A six-run third inning broke open a 3-2 game at the time as the Vikings went on to the 12-2 win in five innings.

Polk County did manage seven hits in the loss as Pinney, Fayth Winkelman, Rystrom, Mae Valish, Nuttelman and both Courtney and Sadie Sunday had one hit each. Pinney, Valish and Sadie Sunday all recorded doubles.

Haley Frenzen led Lakeview with three hits and one RBI.

Courtney Sunday and Rystrom shared time on the mound.

Weeping Water 10, Polk County 7

Polk County went to the top of the fourth inning with a 5-4 lead.

Weeping Water erased the advantage with a four run fourth and never looked back in the 10-7 win.

The Slammers made it 8-7 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Weeping Water answered with two in the top of the fifth and kept Polk County off the board in the fifth as time expired.

Weeping Water out-hit the Slammers 14-7. Zoe Houston led the Indians with three hits and Keatyn Harrah homered in the win.

Kroll, Sadie Sunday and Kelley all had two hits in the win. Rystrom tagged a long ball and Sadie Sunday had the only other extra base hit with a double. Rystrom led the RBI charge with three and also pitched the entire game.