Slammers beat Bluejays by 8 on softball diamond

STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away from the Pierce Bluejays 10-2 on Thursday evening.

Pierce struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but the Slammers responded as Kylee Krol and Kayleigh Pinney led off the bottom of the inning with consecutive singles and Lindee Kelley drove in a run on an RBI ground out to third base.

The Slammers tied the game in the bottom of the second thanks to a Pierce passed ball with two outs, then took the lead for good in the fourth.

Courtney Sunday opened the inning with a leadoff single and advanced to third on a pair of passed balls. Mae Valish drove her in with an RBI single to give Polk County a 3-2 lead, but the Slammers weren’t done.

With one out, Valish stole third base and Savanna Boden knocked her in with an RBI single. After a pop out, Pinney reached on a dropped third strike that would have ended the inning and Kelley cashed in with a two-RBI single on a ground ball to center field.