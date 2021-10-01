Slammers beat Bluejays by 8 on softball diamond

STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away from the Pierce Bluejays 10-2 on Thursday evening.
Pierce struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but the Slammers responded as Kylee Krol and Kayleigh Pinney led off the bottom of the inning with consecutive singles and Lindee Kelley drove in a run on an RBI ground out to third base.
The Slammers tied the game in the bottom of the second thanks to a Pierce passed ball with two outs, then took the lead for good in the fourth.
Courtney Sunday opened the inning with a leadoff single and advanced to third on a pair of passed balls. Mae Valish drove her in with an RBI single to give Polk County a 3-2 lead, but the Slammers weren’t done.
With one out, Valish stole third base and Savanna Boden knocked her in with an RBI single. After a pop out, Pinney reached on a dropped third strike that would have ended the inning and Kelley cashed in with a two-RBI single on a ground ball to center field.
A walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Sunday. A passed ball and an error plated two more runs, and Sunday ripped an RBI triple into left field. Valish drove in Sunday on a single to center field. Pierce finally got out of the inning on the next at-bat, but not before Polk County had batted around and blown the game wide open with an eight-run inning.
The Bluejays loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the fifth but failed to score, ending the game as the Slammers preserved a 10-2 win.
Polk County finished with 10 runs on eight hits, led by a pair of 2 for 3 performances from Sunday and Valish. Kelley went 1 of 3 but drove in three runs, while Krol, Pinney and Boden also notched hits for the Slammers.
Christina Rystrom earned the win in the circle, as the senior tossed four-plus innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts. Sunday faced the final three batters to escape the jam and earn the save.