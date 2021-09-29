Slammer softball done in 10-1 by Aquinas

DAVID CITY – The Polk County Slammers took an early lead over David City Aquinas on Tuesday, as the Slammers scored in the top of the first to draw first blood. From there, however, it was all Aquinas. The Monarchs scored the game’s final 10 runs in a 10-1 victory in six innings.

Polk County managed just four hits, all of them singles. Kylee Krol went 2 for 3 and scored the Slammers’ lone run, while Sadie Sunday went 1 for 2 with an RBI single and a walk. Savanna Boden added the fourth Polk County single.

Christina Rystrom, the Polk County starter, wasn’t fantastic – the senior allowed eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings pitched – but she got no help from the Slammer defense.

Three different Polk County fielders committed multiple errors as the Slammers defensively finished with eight errors for the game, accounting for six unearned Aquinas runs.

Rystrom took the loss for the Slammers, but just three of her seven runs allowed were earned. Courtney Sunday pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed three runs – one earned – on two hits with a strikeout.

Polk County dropped to 13-15 on the season with the loss. The Slammers return to action Thursday when they host Pierce in their final regular-season game.