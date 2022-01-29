Sizzling start guides York girls into Central Conference finals

SEWARD – In the first half of Friday night’s Central Conference semifinals, the York Dukes ambushed the Aurora Huskies behind a searing hot offensive performance. York knocked down five of its first six shots and 10 of its first 13 as the Dukes pummeled the Huskies early and often in the opening 16 minutes.
Senior Mattie Pohl led the charge, as she racked up nine points in the first half and went a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Junior Anna Briggs added six points for the Dukes, while Aurora made just 3 of 19 shots in the first half and scored five points in the first 15 minutes before Eva Fahrnbruch buried a trey at the first-half horn.
York’s hot start didn’t continue into the second half – the Dukes made just 3 of 18 field goals over the final two quarters – but a suffocating defense prevented the Huskies from getting too close. York never led by fewer than nine points in the second half and shut down Aurora in a fairly comfortable 33-20 win to advance the conference finals Saturday night.
“I thought it was a great win,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “That’s a great game, to win in the semis of the conference tournament. We came out and played so strong in the beginning. I loved how we came out of the gates fast, but we want to continue to do that. It set the tone for the game. That was a big start for us.”
Pohl canned a pair of shots from downtown within the game’s first three minutes to help York to an early 8-0 lead. The Dukes pushed their cushion to 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and then scored the first four points of the second period and led by 15 before Aurora made its second field goal of the game at the 2:21 mark of the second quarter.
Briggs responded with a bucket and Pohl buried her third trey of the half with 17 seconds remaining in the period to push the lead to 18, but Fahrnbruch responded with a three of her own at the first-half buzzer.
The Dukes went into the locker room after knocking down 10 of 13 shots in the first half compared to just 3 of 19 for the Huskies.
That trend did not continue in the final two quarters, as York’s offense went cold down the stretch. The Dukes scored six points in the third quarter, four in the fourth and made just 3 of 18 field goals over the final 16 minutes, but it didn’t matter.
York dialed in defensively from the opening tip and didn’t let up for four full quarters, and Aurora couldn’t crack the Dukes’ code. They cut the deficit to 29-20 with just under 5:30 remaining but got no closer as York scored the game’s final four points.
The Dukes finished the night shooting 13 of 31 from the floor – including 3 of 8 from deep – and connected on half of their eight chances at the foul line.
Aurora, meanwhile, shot just 8 of 35 – 1 of 8 from three – and went 3 for 7 from the charity stripe.
The Dukes forced 15 Huskie turnovers while turning the ball over just 10 times themselves, which helped mitigate Aurora’s slim 22-20 edge on the glass.
Pohl led all scorers with 11 points and finished 3 of 4 from long range.
“She hit some big shots,” Kern said. “You always hope those are going in, and she came to play and did a great job of giving us a boost early. We found her and when she started getting hot we kept finding her. The girls did a good job, and that fast start was big.”
Briggs joined Pohl in double figures with 10 points, while senior Destiny Shepherd added six. Senior Masa Scheierman, sophomore Kiersten Portwine and junior Josie Loosvelt rounded out York’s scoring with two points apiece.
Denae Nachtigal paced Aurora with nine points, while Fahrnbruch finished with six.
The Dukes advance to the Central Conference finals Saturday night, where they’ll face Grand Island Northwest. The Vikings knocked York out in the semifinals last season.
York’s fast start provided all the cushion the Dukes needed, as a stifling defense carried York to within one win of a conference crown.
“That’s big because we talk about that a lot,” Kern said. “We’ve got to play great defense even if you can’t hit a shot. Anybody can play defense when they’re hitting shots and feeling good, but sometimes you get frustrated. The girls did a great job of staying focused and holding Aurora to 20 points. You’re going to win a lot of games when you hold teams to 20 points.”