Sizzling start guides York girls into Central Conference finals

Pohl canned a pair of shots from downtown within the game’s first three minutes to help York to an early 8-0 lead. The Dukes pushed their cushion to 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and then scored the first four points of the second period and led by 15 before Aurora made its second field goal of the game at the 2:21 mark of the second quarter.

Briggs responded with a bucket and Pohl buried her third trey of the half with 17 seconds remaining in the period to push the lead to 18, but Fahrnbruch responded with a three of her own at the first-half buzzer.

The Dukes went into the locker room after knocking down 10 of 13 shots in the first half compared to just 3 of 19 for the Huskies.

That trend did not continue in the final two quarters, as York’s offense went cold down the stretch. The Dukes scored six points in the third quarter, four in the fourth and made just 3 of 18 field goals over the final 16 minutes, but it didn’t matter.

York dialed in defensively from the opening tip and didn’t let up for four full quarters, and Aurora couldn’t crack the Dukes’ code. They cut the deficit to 29-20 with just under 5:30 remaining but got no closer as York scored the game’s final four points.