Sizzling start fuels York boys past Aurora in conference semis

YORK – For much of the first quarter Friday night, Garrett Ivey could not miss.

The York senior released six shots over the first 6:20 of the Dukes’ Central Conference semifinal matchup with Aurora, and all six found nothing but the bottom of the net. Ivey racked up 16 point in the opening stanza to fuel York out of the gate, which shot 9 of 12 in the first quarter and never trailed in a 60-38 win.

“I thought our intensity stayed high for 32 minutes,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said. “Our defensive pressure, I thought we were so much better on the glass than we were in December when we played them here and I thought that was the biggest difference, was the defensive pressure and the rebounding.”

York led 22-9 after eight minutes but Aurora refused to go away quietly as both teams scored 12 points in the second stanza. The Huskies had cut the deficit to 10 in the final minute of the half, but the Dukes’ Ryan Seevers converted a traditional three-point play with 1.6 seconds remaining to push the cushion back to 13 at the intermission.

Aurora came out of the locker room and opened the third quarter on an 8-4 run to climb within single digits with 4:08 left in the frame. However, the Dukes weathered the storm and landed a counterpunch of their own.

Leyton Snodgrass sparked a York run with a bucket at the 3:51 mark, Ryan Huston rolled in a layup and converted the and-one a minute later, and then Ivey again took over the game. The senior buried his fifth trey of the game with 1:52 left in the third quarter, then poked the ball loose from the Aurora ballhandler and took it to the rack for a layup.

Just like that, the Dukes had rattled off a 10-0 run to push the lead to 19 with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter. By the end of the stanza, the York cushion stood at an even 20 points and Aurora never seriously threatened again.

“For us, it was having better possessions offensively,” Lamberty said after the game. “We got into that habit again where we had a lot of threes, a lot of quick shots, but when we got to that 10-0 run we moved the ball side to side, we got the ball to the basket and then we could get a post-up, a drive, free throws or whatever.”

When the dust had settled on the third quarter, the Dukes had outscored the Huskies 17-10 in the period to carry a 51-31 lead into the fourth quarter, where they closed out the blowout win with a 9-7 run to set up a rematch with Crete in the conference finals tomorrow night with a 60-38 victory.

York cooled off a little after its scorching hot start, but the Dukes still shot 13 of 27 from the floor in the first half and led Aurora from wire to wire, opening on an 14-3 run over the first 4:18 of the game and then never leading by fewer than nine points the rest of the way

“The last time we played them we got off to a really slow start and we knew we could not do that again,” Ivey said. “Our focus was just on coming out fast, keep our foot on the gas and keep going, keep going. We did that, and we got the outcome we wanted.”

For the game, York shot 47.1% from the floor (24 of 51) and 31.3% from three (5 of 16). The Dukes also converted seven of their nine free throws and out-rebounded the Huskies 31-22.

Aurora, meanwhile, connected on just 6 of 26 shots in the first half and shot just 26.5% for the game (13 of 49). The Huskies also made just 4 of 21 3-pointers and went 5 of 7 from the charity stripe.

Ivey led the way for York, pouring in 23 points to lead all scorers. The senior buried five treys on six chances and went 9 of 11 (81.8%) from the floor for the game.

“He’s a distributor first because we have so many other shooters, but when he gets going it opens up space for everybody else because now people are worried about him, they don’t leave him and get into the gaps as much,” Lamberty said. “The drives open up, the post-ups open up, the kick threes open up for everybody else, so for us he’s an important guy.”

Behind Ivey, Seevers scored 11 points in the first half and finished with 12. The senior duo nearly outscored Aurora by themselves, combining for 35 points against the Huskies’ 38.

Huston netted seven points, Barrett Olson added six and Snodgrass and Austin Phinney tallied five apiece. Josh Turco scored two points to round out the offensive fireworks.

“A lot of my teammates and coaches have given me a lot of confidence,” Ivey said. “We all know any of us can do that on any given night, so as soon as someone gets going we’re going to feed them and then once they get hot we’re going to feed everyone else. I had a strong start and then I got my teammates involved, so I knew once I got everyone involved we were going to have a good game.”

Carlos Collazo paced Aurora with 10 points, while Koby Nachtigal netted seven and Carsen Staehr added six for the Huskies.

York’s victory snapped a five-year drought against Aurora, as the Huskies had won nine consecutive games in the series dating to a 65-62 York win on Feb. 20, 2018. It was especially meaningful for the senior class, which had been 0-6 in their careers against the Huskies before Friday night.

“It feels good. This is our first time beating them,” Ivey said. “We’ve wanted this game, we wants this rematch ever since the last game so I’m glad we got this and I’m glad we made the most of it.”

The win punched York’s ticket to the conference finals, where the Dukes will eye a second consecutive Central Conference crown. Standing in their way will be a familiar foe in the Crete Cardinals, ranked No. 5 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald. The Cardinals upended York 50-43 in Crete on Jan. 13.

“It all comes down to our intensity. When we play with our high intensity like we have the past week, week and a half – the kids have kind of gotten into that – when we play with that kind of intensity, everything else takes care of itself,” Lamberty said. “That’s what we talked about pregame in the locker room was to play with high intensity. Everything else can take care of itself if we just play hard.”