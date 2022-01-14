Sizzling shooting keys York girls in 74-34 shellacking of Crete

YORK – The Crete Cardinals opened scoring with a bucket on the game’s first possession Friday night, but the York Dukes immediately responded with a Masa Scheierman layup. Scheierman’s bucket kicked off a scorching start for York offensively, which buried its first six shots and finished 9 of 12 from the floor in the first quarter as the Dukes led 21-7 after eight minutes.
York never let up, shooting 57% from the floor and 61% from beyond the arc over four quarters as the Dukes rolled to a 74-34 win in Central Conference action.
“We played well,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “I was surprised at the outcome of the final score, but the girls shot so well tonight. That’s a well-coached Crete team.”
York clicked offensively from the opening tip despite missing senior Mattie Pohl, who sat on the bench in street clothes and missed the contest with a leg injury. The Dukes made 9 of their first 12 shots and finished the game 31 of 54 (57.4%) from the floor and a searing 8 of 13 (61.5%) from beyond the arc.
Crete, by comparison, shot just 12 of 38 from the floor and 4 of 11 from three.
“Shooting is so important,” Kern said. “You need to make some shots, and it’s great to see us getting back home and shooting well here because we’ve got three games next week and we’re going to need to shoot well in those games as well. The girls have been working hard at in in practice, and when you put that time in, it’s fun to see when it pays off.”
Kiersten Portwine led the Dukes’ barrage from beyond the arc, as the sophomore buried six shots from downtown and poured in a game-high 20 points.
“Kiki’s such a dynamic player. She can do so many things,” Kern said. “When she can shoot well like that it’s fun to watch, fun to see her make those shots. She does a great job of distributing usually, but her teammates found her tonight and she knocked them down.”
Scheierman drilled seven shots from the floor and finished with 14 points, and the senior frequently made her presence felt on the boards as well. Senior Destiny Shepherd and junior Anna Briggs both added 10 points apiece as four Dukes finished in double figures. Shepherd also knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc.
Junior Josie Loosvelt started in place of Pohl and recorded six points, junior Addison Cotton added four more and freshmen Chloe Koch and Lainey Portwine and juniors Lauryn Haggadone, Mia Burke and Rylyn Cast all scored two to round out York’s offensive explosion.
All told, 11 different Dukes scored in the rout as York moved to 11-2 on the season.
Marin Rasgorshek racked up 19 points in a losing effort to pace Crete, which dropped to 4-8. The Cardinals shot 31.5% from the floor and also went just 6 of 13 from the line compared to 2 of 4 for York.