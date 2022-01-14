Sizzling shooting keys York girls in 74-34 shellacking of Crete

YORK – The Crete Cardinals opened scoring with a bucket on the game’s first possession Friday night, but the York Dukes immediately responded with a Masa Scheierman layup. Scheierman’s bucket kicked off a scorching start for York offensively, which buried its first six shots and finished 9 of 12 from the floor in the first quarter as the Dukes led 21-7 after eight minutes.

York never let up, shooting 57% from the floor and 61% from beyond the arc over four quarters as the Dukes rolled to a 74-34 win in Central Conference action.

“We played well,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said. “I was surprised at the outcome of the final score, but the girls shot so well tonight. That’s a well-coached Crete team.”

York clicked offensively from the opening tip despite missing senior Mattie Pohl, who sat on the bench in street clothes and missed the contest with a leg injury. The Dukes made 9 of their first 12 shots and finished the game 31 of 54 (57.4%) from the floor and a searing 8 of 13 (61.5%) from beyond the arc.

Crete, by comparison, shot just 12 of 38 from the floor and 4 of 11 from three.