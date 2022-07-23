Sizzling bats power Central City past St. Paul 14-1 at B-4 tourney

YORK – On the third pitch of Saturday afternoon’s winner’s bracket contest Blake Jensen ripped a single on a line drive to center field, and Central City’s offense never looked back. Each of the game’s first five batters reached base safely and the Post 6 Seniors scored in every inning en route to a 14-1 win over St. Paul at Levitt Stadium.

Kale Jensen followed the leadoff single with a double into right field and Aydon Nelson cranked a double of his own into center field. An error on the play allowed an additional run to score, giving the Post 6 Seniors a 2-0 lead and prompting a St. Paul pitching change.

Braxton Heater entered in relief of starter Kaleb Baker and caught too much of the zone on his fourth pitch. Colter Lueders capitalized on the miscue, blasting a towering shot over the left-field wall for a two-run blast.

The home run doubled Central City’s lead to 4-0, but St. Paul answered back with a run of its own in the bottom of the first on a passed ball.

In the top of the second, Central City loaded the bases with one out before Lueders drew a walk on a full count to force in the team’s fifth run. A pair of passed balls plated two more, a sac fly knocked in another and consecutive RBI singles from Bryce Sutton and Conner Erickson capped a six-run inning as the Post 6 Seniors took a 10-1 lead.

Dylan Belleci made it 12-1 with a two-run single in the top of the third, while St. Paul went down in order in both the second and third innings.

Central City tacked on another run in the fourth and one more in the top of the fifth on an Ashton Gragg solo shot to left field to provide for the final 14-1 margin.

The Post 6 Seniors peppered the St. Paul pitching staff to the tune of 14 runs on 13 hits, led by multi-hit efforts from Kale and Blake Jensen, Nelson and Sutton. Lueders and Belleci drove in three runs apiece, while Gragg and Lueders each went yard.

Gragg got the nod on the mound and picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit and a walk in two innings of work. Sutton tossed the final three innings in relief, giving up no runs on a pair of hits with a walk and a strikeout.

St. Paul, meanwhile, managed just three hits – a pair of doubles from Jamison Rawlings and AJ Ambrose and a single off the bat of Quade Peterson.

Baker took the loss, allowing a trio of runs on three hits without recording an out. Heater gave up six runs – three earned – on two hits and a trio of walks in 1 1/3 innings, while Levi Bader tossed the final 3 2/3 frames and gave up five runs – four earned – on eight hits and a pair of walks.

St. Paul will take on Aurora in an elimination game Sunday afternoon, while Central City squares off against York at 6 p.m. in the winner’s bracket.