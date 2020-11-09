Sixteen Cross County players earn all-district honors

STROMSBURG – Cross County’s football season is still alive – the Cougars are unbeaten and will host fellow unbeaten Burwell this Friday in Stromsburg for a Class D-1 semifinal. The all-district football honors, however, wait for no one.

Cross County had 16 of its players see their names on the D1-4 all-district list. Six were on the first team, including seniors Isaac Noyd, Lincoln Kelley, Christian Rystrom and juniors Carter Seim, Cory Hollinger and Damon Mickey.

Noyd is currently sitting at a whopping 2,065 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns while Seim, who sat out one game for precautionary reasons, has 1,935 yards and 36 scores. Rystrom, a do-everything Dakota Wesleyan football commit, leads the team in tackles with 103 while Seim, a big hitter, has 94 stops and Noyd 51.

Hollinger, Kelley and Mickey are key blockers up front for Cross County’s offense. Hollinger, a 6-foot-6 tight end, also has seven catches this season, six of which have gone for touchdowns. Hollinger is third on the team in tackles with 72 while Mickey has 53.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Six Cougars were second-team all-district, including senior Zach Haug, juniors Colby Bolton, Cameron Graham, Shayden Lundstrom, Haiden Hild and freshman Alex Noyd.