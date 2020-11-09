Sixteen Cross County players earn all-district honors

STROMSBURG – Cross County’s football season is still alive – the Cougars are unbeaten and will host fellow unbeaten Burwell this Friday in Stromsburg for a Class D-1 semifinal. The all-district football honors, however, wait for no one.
Cross County had 16 of its players see their names on the D1-4 all-district list. Six were on the first team, including seniors Isaac Noyd, Lincoln Kelley, Christian Rystrom and juniors Carter Seim, Cory Hollinger and Damon Mickey.
Noyd is currently sitting at a whopping 2,065 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns while Seim, who sat out one game for precautionary reasons, has 1,935 yards and 36 scores. Rystrom, a do-everything Dakota Wesleyan football commit, leads the team in tackles with 103 while Seim, a big hitter, has 94 stops and Noyd 51.
Hollinger, Kelley and Mickey are key blockers up front for Cross County’s offense. Hollinger, a 6-foot-6 tight end, also has seven catches this season, six of which have gone for touchdowns. Hollinger is third on the team in tackles with 72 while Mickey has 53.
Support Local Journalism
Six Cougars were second-team all-district, including senior Zach Haug, juniors Colby Bolton, Cameron Graham, Shayden Lundstrom, Haiden Hild and freshman Alex Noyd.
Graham, a stud wrestler in the winter, is a key member of the Cougar defense and has 53 tackles so far this season. Bolton, a solid blocker on the O-line, has also picked up 53 stops on defense and leads the team in sacks with six. Alex Noyd has taken the starting center position and run with it, but he’s also a contributor on the D-line with 49 tackles.
Lundstrom has chipped in with 40 tackles on defense and has thrown three touchdown passes. Hild has rushed for 246 yards and three scores on the year. Haug has two rushing touchdowns, too.
Four Cougars were honorable mention all-district, including senior Owen Powell and juniors Preston Pinkelman, Ethan Brehm and Channer Marsden.
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 1.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 2.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 3.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 4.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 5.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 6.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 7.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 8.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 9.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 10.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 11.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 12.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 13.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 14.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 15.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 16.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 17.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 18.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 19.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 20.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 21.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 22.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 23.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 24.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 25.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 26.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 27.JPG
Cross County vs. Cambridge football, Oct. 30 28.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!