Six Dukes remain after first day of district wrestling at Minden

MINDEN – York head coach Brett Mauler got just what he expected from the B-3 District in Minden on Friday in first round action.

He said coming in his guys were going to have to beat some pretty good dudes and his prediction was right on.

With five to six rated teams among the field, it was going to take the Dukes’ best effort of the season to keep the ship afloat against a field of 45 plus rated wrestlers.

The No. 2 Hastings Tigers led after day one with 72.5 points, in second is Blair, the No. 3 ranked team with 56.5 and third place belongs to Minden with 53 points.

Rounding out the top five were Columbus Lakeview in fourth with 51 and Pierce, the No. 11 team in Class B, with 45.

York currently sits in 10th with 30 points just ahead of Schuyler and Crete.

Three of the remaining six wrestlers can punch their state tickets with one more win. To begin, 170 pounder Seth Erickson (37-9) will take on Pierce’s Matt Christensen (31-5) in one semifinal and at 182 pounds freshman Keagyn Linden (25-12) will go up against Hunter Fredrickson (24-12) of Minden.