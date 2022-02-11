Six Dukes remain after first day of district wrestling at Minden

MINDEN – York head coach Brett Mauler got just what he expected from the B-3 District in Minden on Friday in first round action.
He said coming in his guys were going to have to beat some pretty good dudes and his prediction was right on.
With five to six rated teams among the field, it was going to take the Dukes’ best effort of the season to keep the ship afloat against a field of 45 plus rated wrestlers.
The No. 2 Hastings Tigers led after day one with 72.5 points, in second is Blair, the No. 3 ranked team with 56.5 and third place belongs to Minden with 53 points.
Rounding out the top five were Columbus Lakeview in fourth with 51 and Pierce, the No. 11 team in Class B, with 45.
York currently sits in 10th with 30 points just ahead of Schuyler and Crete.
Three of the remaining six wrestlers can punch their state tickets with one more win. To begin, 170 pounder Seth Erickson (37-9) will take on Pierce’s Matt Christensen (31-5) in one semifinal and at 182 pounds freshman Keagyn Linden (25-12) will go up against Hunter Fredrickson (24-12) of Minden.
At 285 pounds, the only rated wrestler in the field, York junior Kadence Velde (30-7) will take on Trevor Beavers of Wahoo in one of the semifinals at heavyweight.
Freshman Brody Epp (14-18) at 106 pounds, sophomore Hudson Holoch (22-22) at 120 and freshman Brooks Loosvelt (29-20) at 145 all need to win their first two matches tomorrow to make the third place match and secure a berth at state.
The following York wrestlers ended their season on Friday. At 113 pounds Isaac Ciro finished (11-28), Kohen Dye at 126 (10-27), Emmett Hoffman at 132 (12-16), Dakota Brown at 138 (17-20), Calan Hoffman at 152 (7-23), Dylan Bower at 160 (7-17) and Peyton Albers at 195 (14-13).
Wrestling resumes this morning at 10.
Team scoring - 1.Hastings 72.5, 2.Blair 56.5, 3.Minden 53, 4.Columbus Lakeview 51, 5.Pierce 45, 6.Norris 42.5, 7.Omaha Skutt 37, 8.Wahoo 36.5, 9.Elkhorn 36, 10.York 30, 11.Schuyler 24, 12.Crete 22.