Six Dukes recognized with all-conference volleyball honors

YORK – It was a banner season for the Central Conference volleyball teams as five of them made the state tournament in Lincoln.
The York Dukes (27-9); Grand Island Northwest Vikings (16-16); Aurora Huskies (22-13); Columbus Lakeview (29-5); and Adams Central Patriots (22-12) were among the 48 teams that earned a spot in each of their respective classes.
York and Aurora led the teams with six all-conference selections each. Lakeview and Northwest had five picks while Adams Central, Seward and Lexington had four apiece.
York junior Masa Scheierman, who is rewriting the record books at York each time she steps on the court, was a first-team all-conference selection. Scheierman finished her third season with 516 kills, was the team leader in ace serves with 38, finished with 54 blocks and was second in digs with 307.
The Dukes had two selections on the second team with senior Erin Case and Addison Legg. Case was the team leader in blocks with 91, was second in ace serves with 37 and third in kills with 191.
Legg, a 5-foot-10 middle hitter, was second on the team with 206 kills and had 29 ace serves, 38 blocks and 150 digs.
York’s only third-team all-conference selection was junior Brynn Hirschfeld, a 5-5 setter who, in the Dukes’ two-setter rotation, was second in set assists with 445. She also had 21 kills, 22 aces, 22 blocks and 159 digs.
Honorable-mention honors went to both junior Destiny Shepherd, who led the team in digs with 342, and senior Natalie Rockenbach, who was the team leader in set assists with 520.
First Team
Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central, 12
Kassidy Hudson, Aurora, 12
Cassidy Knust, Aurora, 12
Reese Janssen, Lakeview, 12
Cordelia Harbison, Lexington, 11
Abbey Ringler, Seward, 12
Masa Scheierman, York, 11
Second Team
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central, 11
Katee Korte, Lakeview, 11
Lilly Rowe, Lakeview, 11
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest, 11
Sophia McKinney, Northwest, 11
Erin Case, York, 12
Addison Legg, York, 12
Third team
Raina Cattau, Aurora, 12
Jaylee Schuster, Aurora, 12
Jordie Nekl, Lakeview, 11
Brisa Garcia, Lexington, 10
Claire Caspersen, Northwest, 12
Anna Hughes, Seward, 12
Brynn Hirschfeld, York, 11
Honorable Mention
Adams Central: Morgan Burr, Camille Wellensiek.
Aurora: Kasey Schuster, Emily Erickson.
Crete: Marin Rasgorshek, Hannah Newton.
Holdrege: Taylor Wiser, McKenna Ortgiesen.
Lakeview: Maddie Vogt, Mallori Kucera.
Lexington: Liah Haines, Taylor Woehrle.
Northwest: Ellie Apfel, Macey Bosard.
Schuyler: Piper Lefdal, Kayli Vyhnalek.
Seward: Grace Vyhnalek, Desirae Hibbert.
York: Natalie Rockenbach, Destiny Shepherd
