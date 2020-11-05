Six Dukes recognized with all-conference volleyball honors

YORK – It was a banner season for the Central Conference volleyball teams as five of them made the state tournament in Lincoln.

The York Dukes (27-9); Grand Island Northwest Vikings (16-16); Aurora Huskies (22-13); Columbus Lakeview (29-5); and Adams Central Patriots (22-12) were among the 48 teams that earned a spot in each of their respective classes.

York and Aurora led the teams with six all-conference selections each. Lakeview and Northwest had five picks while Adams Central, Seward and Lexington had four apiece.

York junior Masa Scheierman, who is rewriting the record books at York each time she steps on the court, was a first-team all-conference selection. Scheierman finished her third season with 516 kills, was the team leader in ace serves with 38, finished with 54 blocks and was second in digs with 307.

The Dukes had two selections on the second team with senior Erin Case and Addison Legg. Case was the team leader in blocks with 91, was second in ace serves with 37 and third in kills with 191.

Legg, a 5-foot-10 middle hitter, was second on the team with 206 kills and had 29 ace serves, 38 blocks and 150 digs.