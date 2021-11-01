Six Duke softball players earn Central Conference laurels

YORK – The York Dukes finished up the season with a record of 16-18 with a loss to the Aurora Huskies in the subdistrict finals.

Six Dukes were listed on the Central Conference softball team when it was released a few weeks ago.

On the first team was senior third baseman Rebecca Libich who missed two weeks of the season with a torn labrum. The senior batted .458 and she drove in 25 runs, scored 21 herself and belted a team-high seven home runs.

Earning second team recognition were senior catcher Mattie Pohl and freshman pitcher/shortstop Lauryn Mattox. Pohl batted .438. She had a total of 39 hits and she also hammered out six home runs. Pohl was the Duke catcher the past four years.

Mattox, in her first year, turned heads with a team-high 46 hits, a team-high batting average of .489. She drove in 18 runs and scored 19. Mattox also notched six pitching wins and hit five home runs.

Honorable mention went to senior first baseman Jami Hoblyn, junior utility player Lauryn Haggadone and sophomore shortstop/pitcher Sam McDaniel.

