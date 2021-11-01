 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six Duke softball players earn Central Conference laurels
0 comments

Six Duke softball players earn Central Conference laurels

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YORK – The York Dukes finished up the season with a record of 16-18 with a loss to the Aurora Huskies in the subdistrict finals.

Six Dukes were listed on the Central Conference softball team when it was released a few weeks ago.

On the first team was senior third baseman Rebecca Libich who missed two weeks of the season with a torn labrum. The senior batted .458 and she drove in 25 runs, scored 21 herself and belted a team-high seven home runs.

Earning second team recognition were senior catcher Mattie Pohl and freshman pitcher/shortstop Lauryn Mattox. Pohl batted .438. She had a total of 39 hits and she also hammered out six home runs. Pohl was the Duke catcher the past four years.

Mattox, in her first year, turned heads with a team-high 46 hits, a team-high batting average of .489. She drove in 18 runs and scored 19. Mattox also notched six pitching wins and hit five home runs.

Honorable mention went to senior first baseman Jami Hoblyn, junior utility player Lauryn Haggadone and sophomore shortstop/pitcher Sam McDaniel.

Central Conference First Team

Macie Wolever JR. Adams Central

Rylee Olsen SR. Aurora

Kaitlyn Wendt SR. Crete

Isabel Raburn So. Holdrege

Ava Laurent JR. Northwest

Avyn Urbanski JR. Northwest

Grace Baasch JR. Northwest

Delaney Anderson SO. Seward

Rebecca Libich SR. York

Second Team

Tara McKinney SR. Aurora

Mack Steuer JR. Crete

Hannah Allen SO. Lakeview

Mckinna Moats SR. Lexington

Reyse Zobel FR. Northwest

Kylie Caspersen SO. Northwest

Lauryn Parra SR. Seward

Mattie Pohl SR. York

Lauryn Mattox FR. York

Third Team

Elli Marker SR. Adams Central

Adi Fahrbruch FR. Aurora

Eva Fahrbruch JR. Aurora

Jordyn Coe SR. Crete

Faith Raburn SR. Holdrege

Reba Mader SR. Northwest

Jenna Jedlicka SR. Schuyler

Hannah Benedict SR. Seward

Coral Collins So. Seward

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News