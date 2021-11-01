Six Duke softball players earn Central Conference laurels

YORK – The York Dukes finished up the season with a record of 16-18 with a loss to the Aurora Huskies in the subdistrict finals.
Six Dukes were listed on the Central Conference softball team when it was released a few weeks ago.
On the first team was senior third baseman Rebecca Libich who missed two weeks of the season with a torn labrum. The senior batted .458 and she drove in 25 runs, scored 21 herself and belted a team-high seven home runs.
Earning second team recognition were senior catcher Mattie Pohl and freshman pitcher/shortstop Lauryn Mattox. Pohl batted .438. She had a total of 39 hits and she also hammered out six home runs. Pohl was the Duke catcher the past four years.
Mattox, in her first year, turned heads with a team-high 46 hits, a team-high batting average of .489. She drove in 18 runs and scored 19. Mattox also notched six pitching wins and hit five home runs.
Honorable mention went to senior first baseman Jami Hoblyn, junior utility player Lauryn Haggadone and sophomore shortstop/pitcher Sam McDaniel.
Central Conference First Team
Macie Wolever JR. Adams Central
Rylee Olsen SR. Aurora
Kaitlyn Wendt SR. Crete
Isabel Raburn So. Holdrege
Ava Laurent JR. Northwest
Avyn Urbanski JR. Northwest
Grace Baasch JR. Northwest
Delaney Anderson SO. Seward
Rebecca Libich SR. York
Second Team
Tara McKinney SR. Aurora
Mack Steuer JR. Crete
Hannah Allen SO. Lakeview
Mckinna Moats SR. Lexington
Reyse Zobel FR. Northwest
Kylie Caspersen SO. Northwest
Lauryn Parra SR. Seward
Mattie Pohl SR. York
Lauryn Mattox FR. York
Third Team
Elli Marker SR. Adams Central
Adi Fahrbruch FR. Aurora
Eva Fahrbruch JR. Aurora
Jordyn Coe SR. Crete
Faith Raburn SR. Holdrege
Reba Mader SR. Northwest
Jenna Jedlicka SR. Schuyler