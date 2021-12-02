Six area squads make football playoffs

LINCOLN – The Cross County Cougars carried the area football banner into Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 22 and unfortunately came up short in their first-ever state championship football game since the merger of Benedict and Stromsburg in 2002.
Cross County’s run through the D1 field included wins over Clarkson-Leigh 45-12, Weeping Water 67-36, Nebraska City Lourdes 58-51 and Hitchcock County in the semifinals 56-20.
The Howells-Dodge Jaguars, who handed the Cougars their only loss during the regular season, 40-38, also denied the Cougars a D1 title 42-12 in the championship game.
Overall, six area teams made the football playoffs in their respective classes and two of them, Cross County and McCool Junction, ended up rated in the final rankings. Cross County was No. 2 in D1 and McCool Junction was No. 5 in six-man in the Omaha World-Herald.
The McCool Junction Mustangs came in as the 2020 defending state champion in Class D3 and won their opening playoff game at Franklin 28-20. Then fell at home to Spalding Academy 32-25 after building a double digit lead in the second half. The Mustangs ended their season with a record of 8-2.
Centennial in C2 lost to defending state champion Ord in the first round 62-21 and finished up 5-5. York was dealt a 36-0 loss to Elkhorn in the Class B first round and closed out the year 5-5. Exeter-Milligan lost a heartbreaker to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 30-26, and ended the season with a record of 7-2. Heartland (6-3) dropped a 57-12 decision to Stanton in the first round in D1.
The other area teams finished with the following records; Hampton (4-4), High Plains (3-5), Fillmore Central (2-7) and Nebraska Lutheran (1-7).
There were some great team and individual performances throughout the season.
Here are the final stat leaders, both team and individual, for the 2020 season.
Team Stats
OFFENSE- SCORING
1. McCool Junction 57
2. Cross County 55.6
3. High Plains 47.25
DEFENSE SCORING
1. Cross County 20.0
2. York 21.4
3. Centennial 21.8
RUSH YDS – PER GAME
1. Cross County 342.7
2. Exeter-Milligan 266.0
3. High Plains 265.4
PASSING-YARDS- PER GAME
1. Nebraska Lutheran 277.4
2. Centennial 135.0
3. Heartland 129.3
TOTAL-YARDS PER GAME
1. Cross County 397
2. Exeter-Milligan 369
3. High Plains 336.1
Individual Stats
Passing
1. Trey Richert NL Jr., 170-291 26TD 2,106
2. Maj Nisley CENT Jr. 89-192 13TD 1,350
3. Trev Peters HRT Jr. 58-109 18TD 1,154
Rushing
1. Carter Seim CC Sr. 37 TD 189-1,971
2. Breckan Schluter EM So. 20 TD 219-1,586
3. Haiden Hild CC Sr. 24 TD 152-1,296
4. Lane Urkoski HP Sr. 14 TD 86-882
5. Chase Wilkinson MCJ Sr. 16 TD 93-855
Receiving
1. Trevor Hueske NL Jr. 12 TD 88-877
2. Aaron Koepsell NL Sr. 6 TD 28-670
3. Jake Bargen CENT Sr. 5 TD 40-663
4. Chase Svehla EM Jr. 9 TD 24-543
5. Trajan Arbuck HRT Sr. 7 TD 22-481
DEFENSE
Total Tackles
1. Marley Jensen YORK Sr. 152