Six area squads make football playoffs

LINCOLN – The Cross County Cougars carried the area football banner into Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 22 and unfortunately came up short in their first-ever state championship football game since the merger of Benedict and Stromsburg in 2002.

Cross County’s run through the D1 field included wins over Clarkson-Leigh 45-12, Weeping Water 67-36, Nebraska City Lourdes 58-51 and Hitchcock County in the semifinals 56-20.

The Howells-Dodge Jaguars, who handed the Cougars their only loss during the regular season, 40-38, also denied the Cougars a D1 title 42-12 in the championship game.

Overall, six area teams made the football playoffs in their respective classes and two of them, Cross County and McCool Junction, ended up rated in the final rankings. Cross County was No. 2 in D1 and McCool Junction was No. 5 in six-man in the Omaha World-Herald.

The McCool Junction Mustangs came in as the 2020 defending state champion in Class D3 and won their opening playoff game at Franklin 28-20. Then fell at home to Spalding Academy 32-25 after building a double digit lead in the second half. The Mustangs ended their season with a record of 8-2.