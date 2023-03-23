YORK – Six area girls basketball players earned all-conference recognition from the Southern Nebraska Conference earlier this month for their play this season. Centennial led the way with a trio of honorees, while Fillmore Central netted two and Heartland landed one.

The Broncos’ Catelynn Bargen was the only area athlete to earn first-team all-SNC honors, as the sophomore led the team scoring with 9.5 points per game on 39% shooting. Bargen also finished as Centennial’s second-leading rebounder with 5.8 boards a night, and she finished the year with a pair of double-doubles. The sophomore also collected 38 steals, 39 assists and nine blocks.

Other first-team selections included Milford sophomore Ayla Roth, Superior sophomore Sadie Cornell, Sutton senior Alivia Huxoll and Thayer Central junior Natalie Tietjen.

Fillmore Central landed one player on the all-conference second team in senior Faith Engle. Engle averaged 12 points a game – good for fourth among final area leaders – and shot 39% from the floor. She also connected on 65% of her chances at the foul line and led the area in rebounding with 8.6 boards per game.

Also garnering second-team all-SNC recognition were freshman Kamryn Berhns of David City, seniors Kaitlyn Kontor and Tanya Miller of Milford and senior Ella Gardner of Superior.

Centennial junior Cora Payne secured third-team all-SNC honors after a breakthrough season in which she collected her first four career double-doubles. Payne shot 42% from the floor and netted 7.1 points per game, and she led the Broncos on the glass with seven rebounds a night. Payne also swiped a team-high 60 steals, dished out 23 assists and finished third on the team with 10 blocks.

Superior sophomore Halle Bargen, Sutton sophomore Jacee Haight, David City sophomore Meagan Jahde and Milford sophomore Izzy Yeackley also earned third-team all-conference nods.

Three area athletes garnered all-SNC honorable mention for their performance on the hardwood this season – Centennial sophomore Ella Wambold, Fillmore Central junior Kaili Head and Heartland senior Lilly Carr.