Shorthanded Nebraska Lutheran no match for BDS Eagles

SHICKLEY – With all-state quarterback Trey Richert on the shelf after having been injured against the Osceola Bulldogs in the regular season finale last Friday, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights faced a tall task against the BDS Eagles in the opening round of the Class D2 state playoffs.

BDS led 38-0 at the half and went on to the 46-6 win to end the Lutheran Knights season at 5-4.

Junior quarterback Isaac Beiermann went to the air 41 times and completed 18 for 168 yards and one score. He also led the team on the ground with 16 carries for 73 yards.

Nebraska Lutheran’s only score came in the third quarter when Beiermann hit junior Lucas Corwin on a scoring toss.

The Knights finished with 79 yards rushing and with 189 through the air finished with 262 yards.

Senior Jace Dressel had eight receptions for 83 yards and senior Trevor Hueske finished his high school career with five catches for 51 yards.

On defense Hueske had 11 tackles and Corwin chipped in with seven.

Nebraska Lutheran (5-4) 0 0 6 0-6

BDS (9-0) 16 22 8 0-46