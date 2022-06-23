Shorthanded Fusion 16s hang tough in Seward

York can’t overcome early defensive miscues in 4-3 loss

SEWARD – The York Fusion hit the softball diamond at Seward on Wednesday evening missing roughly half of their usual starting lineup. Down four regular starters, York’s defense suffered early with a trio of errors in the bottom of the first.

However, the shorthanded Fusion settled in and hung tough for a full six innings before ultimately coming up shy in a 4-3 defeat.

Megan Wright drew a walk to lead off the game, and Ellie Gartner’s one-out single to center field put runners on the corners for Maggie Rauert.

The catcher hit a dribbler back to the pitcher, but as soon as the pitcher threw to first Wright sprinted home. The incoming junior beat the first baseman’s throw to the plate to give York an early 1-0 lead.

Seward roared back in the home half thanks to some defensive miscues from the Fusion.

After the leadoff batter reached on an error, Gartner fielded a grounder at third but fired an errant throw to first. The ball got away and rolled all the way into right field, allowing both runners to score.

A third York error put a runner on first base before Sierra Rasmussen fielded a ground ball at second and tossed to first for the out. Back-to-back Seward singles made it 3-1 and left runners on the corners before Wright walked the next batter to load the bases.

However, the pitcher settled in and induced a ground ball to third base, where Gartner fired home for the second out of the inning on the force play. The next batter whacked a ground ball to Gartner, who turned around and stepped on the bag to end the threat and keep Seward from blowing the game open.

York threatened in the top of the second thanks to a Maleigha Scamehorn walk and single up the middle off the bat of Madison Hills, but the Fusion failed to bring anybody in as Seward maintained its two-run cushion.

Wright allowed a single to right field to lead off the bottom of the inning and the fourth York error allowed the runner to advance to second base, but a ground ball to shortstop Zoey Cornett and pop out back to Wright quickly recorded two outs.

The pitcher induced a ground ball from the next batter, but the fielder short-armed the throw to first and Scamehorn couldn’t field the ball cleanly, allowing the fourth Seward run to score on the Fusion’s fifth error of the ballgame.

A ground ball to Gartner at third ended the inning, and York’s offense went to work chipping away at the deficit in the top of the third.

With one down, Wright nearly sent a ball flying out of the park but instead settled for a double after the ball clanked off the center-field wall. Rasmussen walked, and a steal put two runners in scoring position for Gartner.

The third baseman delivered with an RBI ground out to plate Wright, and Rasmussen came around to score when Rauert reached safely on a Seward error to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Wright worked around a one-out single to keep Seward off the board in the home half, but York couldn’t capitalize on a two-out walk from Hills in the top of the fourth.

Wright sat Seward down in order in the bottom of the frame, with the final out coming when the pitcher made a terrific catch on a lined shot back up the middle.

York couldn’t capitalize on a Seward error in the top of the fifth, but Wright kept the deficit at one run heading to the bottom half thanks to some solid play from the York defense. Kowalski tracked down a ball in left field for the second out, and Gartner followed that by snagging a ball lined down the third-base line to complete the 1-2-3 inning.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Kowalski laced a single on a ground ball up the middle to keep the game alive, but a strikeout ended the game and clinched a 4-3 Seward victory.

Despite missing four regulars in the lineup, the Fusion notched three runs on four hits and drew four walks, but they were unable to overcome the five defensive errors in the first two innings.

Wright went the distance in the circle and took the loss for York. The incoming junior allowed four runs – all of them unearned – on four hits with a walk and a strikeout across five innings pitched.